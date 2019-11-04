When ‘the kindness of strangers’ is more than just a line in a play

Just when you’re ready to give up on humanity, this happens.

A kid in Corner Brook, NL is set to host his party for his 11th birthday on Saturday and nobody comes.

Never mind the kid, his father is devastated and sends out a tweet.

My son Kade had his 11th birthday party last night. None of his invited friends came. That hurt. I’m asking my Twitter friends to show him some love today. If you have a minute, please send him a birthday wish. @Marner93 @91Tavares @MapleLeafs #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/kn0vP1l6z8 — Jason Foster (@NLWildlife) November 3, 2019

By Sunday night, Jason Foster’s post had racked up more than 10,000 shares and 25,000 responses, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Toronto Maple Leafs hockey stars Mitch Marner and John Tavares, and actors Ben Stiller and the man who played Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill.

Wishing Kade the happiest of birthdays!

Your pal, Mar🐫 pic.twitter.com/86tZwfP0qB — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 3 November 2019

Happy 11th birthday, Kade! 🎈 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) 4 November 2019

Tavares, the hockey star, was asked about Kade at the Maple Leafs’ practice on Monday, and likely spoke for everyone when he replied.

“I couldn’t imagine being in his shoes. Being a kid, there’s nothing like your birthday and to celebrate with your friends and have a party and a day that’s about you.

“No one shows up and you don’t get to do that, I couldn’t imagine what an impact that would make on an 11-year-old kid. Him being a big Maple Leafs fan and especially seeing him with the shirt on and me and Mitchy on his cake, I think we wanted to reach out and make him feel like he’s got a whole room of friends here that want to make him feel special on his big day.”

Jason Foster, the father who put his faith in the kindness of strangers tweeted his thanks several hours after his initial message went out.

We can’t comprehend what has happened today. Kade and the rest of us are just amazed. To EVERYONE who sent Kade a message – thank you from the bottom of our hearts. He is an amazing son and he will never forget this day. @MapleLeafs @Marner93 @91Tavares @NLGrowlers — Jason Foster (@NLWildlife) 3 November 2019

With files from CBC, CP, Global