The LINK Online, Nov 29, 30, Dec. 1, 2019

Former Canadian spy chief calls for ‘clear eyed’ national security discussion

A major international conference held in Ottawa this week, saw political leaders past and present, along with top level security and NGO officials discuss a variety of topics from climate, foreign aid, to security.

As for Canada, the feeling was Canada needs a ‘root and branch’ review of its foreign policy according to the experts in attendance.

Levon was there and spoke to a number of the officials about the rapidly changing international and domestic scene, and policies and strategies to cope.

Study shows more and more plastics are polluting the Great Lakes

Plastic garbage is filling up the world’s oceans as we’ve been warned many times now. A new study says the same tragedy is happening in the five enormous lakes known as the “Great Lakes” shared by Canada and the U.S.

Gail Krantzberg carried out the study. She’s an engineering and public policy professor at the Booth School of Engineering Practice and Technology at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, and spoke to Terry about the situation

U.N. Climate warning:Move quickly before it’s too late

Two recent U. N. reports look at where the world is in terms of meeting it’s carbon emissions reductions, and the apparent path we’re on heading towards a 3.2 degree Celsius increase in global average temperature by the end of the century.

