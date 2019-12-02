Alberta Jason Kenney, right, laughs and B.C. Premier John Horgan, centre, smiles as Quebec Premier Francois Legault, far left, speaks at Monday's Council of the Federation meeting in Mississauga, Ontario, near Toronto. The federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial premiers. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Premiers meet and agree on agenda to present Ottawa

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, December 2, 2019 15:38
Last Updated: Monday, December 2, 2019 15:42
0 Comments ↓

Share

The leaders of Canada’s 13 provinces and territories met in Toronto today for the first time since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals won a minority government on Oct. 21.

Aiming to paper over any differences they might have with one other, the leaders were seeking to create a collective agenda for their relationship with the federal government.

Emerging from their talks, they told reporters they had done just that–finding  common ground on several issues, including asking the federal government to increase health-care transfer funds by just over five per cent.

They also want an opt-out clause for any pharmacare program and Ottawa to address economic competitiveness, the fiscal stabilization program and Northern priorities.

And they issued an invitation to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to co-host a first ministers meeting early next year.

Monday’s meeting was held as the prime minister was flying to London to attend the NATO Summit and as members of Canada’s 43rd Parliament were preparing to sit for the first time, this Thursday.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, the current chair of the Council of the Federation, arrives at Monday’s meeting. It was Moe’s task to find consensus among his follow leaders. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, the chair of the Council of the Confederation, was the person tasked with finding some consensus at the meeting.

According to the Stephanie Levitz of the Canadian Press, Moe entered the closed door sessions seeking to develop amendments to the fiscal stabilization program, a mechanism that provides a financial top-up to provincial governments suffering economic downturns.

And, Levitz reports, he also wanted to discuss the federal carbon tax and how best to implement the new federal environmental-assessment legislation, Bill C-69.

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford wanted to make health-care funding a priority.

The premiers have been pushing Ottawa to lift the current health-care spending growth cap, which is currently set at three per cent each year to help provinces tackle their single biggest budget line item.

Ford very much wanted the Canada Health Transfer, the money the federal government sends to the provinces and territories to help pay for health care.

Canada’s premiers at their meeting in Saskatoon on July 11 (left to right): Sandy Silver, Yukon; Dwight Ball, Newfoundland and Labrador; Brian Pallister, Manitoba; Stephen McNeil, Nova Scotia; Doug Ford, Ontario; Scott Moe, Saskatchewan; Francois Legault, Quebec; Blaine Higgs, New Brunswick; John Horgan, British Columbia; Jason Kenney, Alberta; and Joe Savikataaq, Nunavut. Collectively known as the Council of the Federation, the 13 provincial and territorial premiers met again Monday, for the first time since October’s federal election. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

The Liberal campaign platform pledged $6 billion over four years in new health spending, with funding earmarked for boosting the number of doctors, a move toward a pharmacare program and an improvement to mental-health services.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said health care is top of mind for Canada’s premiers as they meet today just outside Toronto.

Ford, meanwhile, Ford said he wanted to discuss job creation and internal trade, but didn’t get into specifics.

With files from CBC (John Paul Tasker), CP, (Stephanie Levitz) CTV, Global, 

Share
Categories: Economy, Health, Indigenous, Politics, Society
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, Indigenous, Politics, Society

Premiers meet and agree on agenda to present Ottawa

International, Politics, Society

The Canadian who exposed the Holodomor

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Recreational vehicles; a step towards electric

Economy, International, Politics, Society

Canada stays at military spending rate

Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Three premiers announce nuclear reactor development deal

Economy, Environment, International, Politics

Former Canadian top banker named as special UN envoy on climate

RCI | Français

Le parcours de Boris Brott : de violoniste à chef d’orchestre

RCI | Español

Terminó gira pancanadiense contra megaproyecto Hidroituango en Colombia

RCI | 中文

逮捕孟晚舟的幕后故事：《环球邮报》报道

العربية | RCI

مهرجان في أوتاوا للتعريف بالتنوّع الثقافي الذي يُثري كندا