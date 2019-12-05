95 year old ex-Nazi, cleared for deportation

Helmut Oberlandern, now 95, has been fighting against deportation since 1995.

Following an RCMP investigation into his role during WWII, where he allegedly was an interpreter for a German unit engaged in war crimes.

His lawyer said he was conscripted at age 17 and did not himself participate in any crimes.

The Waterloo, Ontario resident, and former member of an Einzatzkommando unit has repeatedly fought against efforts to strip him of Canadian citizenship, which the government says he obtained by “significantly misrepresented his wartime activities”. The Einzatzkommandos have been described as killing squads targeting Jews in the former Soviet Union.

After the Federal Court ruled against him, he today lost his last chance to appeal when the Supreme Court decided not to hear the case. The Supreme Court does not provice reasons for refusal to accept cases.

The refusal by the Supreme Court means Oberlander is now clear to be deported.

Bernie Farber, former CEO of the Canadian Jewish Congress, says age should not be a factor in court cases or judgements against ex-Nazis. Quoted in the CBC he said, “”We ought not to think of those like Oberlander, who enabled the Nazi machinery of genocide, as they are today — elderly, sickly and near death,” he said. “We must remember them as they were 75 years ago: young, healthy brutes who willingly and continually terrorized innocent children, babies, men and women. They are not deserving of our sympathy.”

The Canadian Border Services Agency says it now expects the man to leave on his own or he will be deported as a priority case.

It may not be so simple however, as deportation requires travel documents issued by a foreign government and Oberlander has not had German citizenship since 1960.

