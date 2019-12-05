Canada's central bank announced yesterday there would be no change in the bank rate (Sean Kilpatrick_CP)

Bank rate Canada: steady as she goes

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, December 5, 2019 11:25
0 Comments ↓

Share

Saying its October predictions for global economic growth held, and that the global economy seems to be stabilizing, Canada’s central bank continued to buck the international and did not change its rate this week.

The bank announced yesterday that the benchmark overnight lending rate remains at 1.75 per cent.

While some 40 other central banks have lowered rates, Canada has maintained this rate for over a year now.

The Reserve Bank of Australia which has lowered rates three times this year expressed continued concern in October saying it may lower rates even further if needed.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz says the Canadian economy seems to on track so the interest rate will remain unchanged ( Graham Hughes- CP Feb 21, 2019)

In its decision to hold the rate steady, the bank noted international trade conflicts continue to be a concern and a risk, but commodity prices and the Canadian dollar remain relatively stable, while Canada’s inflation rate remains just about where the bank would like it to be at 1.9 per cent adding that while Canadian growth slowed  in the third quarter as expected, there were several positive signs such as an unexpected increase in investment spending. The bank also said it expected inflation to track closely to its 2 per cent target over the next two years.

However the central bank analysis was made before the latest statements from the U.S President indicating there may be no early settlement of the trade dispute with China, suggested introducting retaliatory tarrifs against France, and of ending a protection of tariffs on steel for Brazil and Argentina. Any and all of which could affect the global economy, with repercussions for Canada.

The next bank announcement will be January 22.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: Economy, International
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

Study finds traumatic brain injuries dramatically affect the homeless

International, Politics, Society

95 year old ex-Nazi, cleared for deportation

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Canada's organ transplant system struggling to keep up

RCI | Français

Discours du trône : FCEI ne peut dire sa satisfaction, mais veut collaborer

RCI | Español

Treinta años después de la masacre en Escuela Politécnica de Montreal

RCI | 中文

加拿大新政府正式开始执政，宣读施政报告

العربية | RCI

خطاب العرش: دعوة من حكومة الأقلية الليبرالية للتعاون بين كافة الأحزاب