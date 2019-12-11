Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery draws up a play during a timeout in the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Denver. As of Tuesday, Montgomery is looking for work. (David/Zalubowski/AP Photo)

Another NHL coach leaves under a cloud

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 09:28
Last Updated: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 12:22
0 Comments ↓

Share

Things are not getting any better for the National Hockey League.

A day after Commissioner Gary Bettman delivered a stiff warning about abusive behaviour, the coach of the Dallas Stars, Jim Montgomery, was fired Tuesday for what the team called “unprofessional conduct.”

The team did not elaborate.

In this Feb. 4, 2019, file photo, Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery stands on the bench as he watches with assistant Rick Bowness, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, in Dallas. Bowness takes over as Dallas’s interim head coach following Montgomery’s firing on Tuesday. (LM Otero/AP Photo/File)

Montgomery’s professional demise is just the latest incident of alleged misconduct by coaches that have popped into the media spotlight following the firing of Toronto coach Mike Babcock on Nov. 20.

Calgary’s Bill Peters resigned last month after allegations that he used racist language to berate one of his players, Akim Aliu, 10 years ago when both were in the minors.

Chicago Blackhawk assistant coach Marc Crawford remains on leave while the NHL investigates alleged incidents that took place years an unspecified number of years ago.

In announcing the Montgomery’s firing, Dallas General Manager Jim Nill said the team expects “all of our employees to act with integrity and exhibit professional behaviour while working for and representing our organization.”

Nill adeded that “This decision was made due to unprofessional conduct inconsistent with core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League.”

Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill takes questions during a news conference after the team fired second-year coach Jim Montgomery on Tuesday. Nill said Montgomery had acted inconsistently with “core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League.” He did not elaborate. (Schuyler Dixon/AP Photo)

Nill told reporters he had received a call on Sunday about something that had occurred several days earlier.

He refused to say what that was but said the act was not criminal and has no connection to players past or present that the organization is aware of.

This was Montgomery’s second season as the Dallas coach.

Assistant coach Rick Bowness was named interim head coach.

With files from CBC, AP, CTV, Sportsnet, TSN

Share
Categories: International, Society
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Free trade: Canada, Mexico and the U.S agree on a new revised deal. What now?

Arts and Entertainment, Indigenous, International, Society

A whole different kind of musical tour: the film

International, Politics, Society

Putting some figures on racism in Canada

RCI | Français

Ces différences qui nous rassemblent le livre essai de Danièle Henkel

RCI | Español

Colectivo Convergencias de las luchas de los países del Sur

RCI | 中文

不连主电网的环保住宅渐受青睐，但不易获得房屋按揭

كريستيا فريلاند نائبة رئيس الحكومة الكنديّة والمسؤولون المكسيكيّون خلال التوقيع على اتّفاق نافتا في المكسيك في 10-12-2019/Marco Ugarte/APالعربية | RCI

فريلاند: اتّفاق التبادل الحرّ "مربح للدول الثلاث"