Another NHL coach leaves under a cloud

Things are not getting any better for the National Hockey League.

A day after Commissioner Gary Bettman delivered a stiff warning about abusive behaviour, the coach of the Dallas Stars, Jim Montgomery, was fired Tuesday for what the team called “unprofessional conduct.”

The team did not elaborate.

Montgomery’s professional demise is just the latest incident of alleged misconduct by coaches that have popped into the media spotlight following the firing of Toronto coach Mike Babcock on Nov. 20.

Calgary’s Bill Peters resigned last month after allegations that he used racist language to berate one of his players, Akim Aliu, 10 years ago when both were in the minors.

Chicago Blackhawk assistant coach Marc Crawford remains on leave while the NHL investigates alleged incidents that took place years an unspecified number of years ago.

In announcing the Montgomery’s firing, Dallas General Manager Jim Nill said the team expects “all of our employees to act with integrity and exhibit professional behaviour while working for and representing our organization.”

Nill adeded that “This decision was made due to unprofessional conduct inconsistent with core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League.”

Nill told reporters he had received a call on Sunday about something that had occurred several days earlier.

He refused to say what that was but said the act was not criminal and has no connection to players past or present that the organization is aware of.

This was Montgomery’s second season as the Dallas coach.

Assistant coach Rick Bowness was named interim head coach.

With files from CBC, AP, CTV, Sportsnet, TSN