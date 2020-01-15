You can find so many books at your local library, but it's getting a lot harder if it's an e-version or audiobook (CBC)

Libraries and publishers on a different page over e-books and audiobooks.

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 10:32
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 10:37
0 Comments ↓

Libraries have always been a great source for reading enjoyment and learning.

There are shelf after shelf of big books, small books, novels, histories, photo books, textbooks, instructive books, books of all kinds which people can borrow and enjoy for years and years. New books, and old books, except perhaps as time goes by older books may be a bit harder to come by at your library if they’re in e-version, or an audiobook

The digital age is changing the game.

Digital versions of books are a relatively new, and have become a popular phenomenon as an entire book is at the fingertips of your electronic device. Audiobooks are increasing in popularity as well.

Libraries, wanting to keep up with the times, also want to provide these options to citizens but they’re coming up against an issue.

E-books and audiobooks have become very popular at libraries, but new restrictions by publishers are putting the brakes on that. (Emily Spartz-The Argus Leader-Associated Press)

Publishers are increasingly placing restrictions on e-books and audiobooks. In some cases, they’re not being made available to public libraries at all.

Publishers for their part are increasingly concerned about the loss of sales.

Libraries already pay more for their paper copies of books than does a consumer. But now librarians say the 5 major publishers in Canada are charging much more for an e-book, in some cases up to four times more, along with limits of one ‘copy’ per institution, and expiry limits on the copy. This can be a limit to the number of downloads, or a time limit, meaning for example after 52 downloads or a 2 year period, whichever comes first. the institution would have to decide whether to pay again to get the title back, or lose access.

This means that public libraries risk losing segments of their collection after relatively short periods or face increased expenditures to maintain the collection.

New Democratic Party MP Charlie Angus wants the federal government to look into the high cost and restrictions for e-books and audiobooks being imposed on public libraries by publishers ( Justin Tang-The Canadian Press)

This week a federal Member of Parliament in northern Ontario, Charlie Angus of Timmins-James Bay, called on the federal government to look into the issue, writing to the Heritage Minister to seek fairer access rights. Last month Timmins city council passed a motion urging the federal government to assist municipal libraries in regard to the issue.

While understanding the need to support Canadian publishers and compensate authors, libraries say they’re not looking for handouts, but rather a more equitable balance for the producers and for access by citizens.

Additional information-sources

Categories: Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Libraries and publishers on a different page over e-books and audiobooks.

Arts and Entertainment, International, Politics, Society

The 'royals' in Canada: Welcome but pay your own way

RCI | Français

Troubles musculo-squelettiques liés au travail : 1 million de Québécois touchés

RCI | Español

Canadá pide indemnización para víctimas de avión derribado por Irán

RCI | 中文

七十年来人与事：加拿大华裔学者赖小刚谈中国 – 第三集：毛泽东与蒋介石（下）-- 成也斗争，败也斗争

جامعة تورونتو واحدة من بين الجامعات العريقة في كندا التي تستقطب عددا كبيرا من الطلّاب العرب والأجانب/Evan Mitsui/CBC/هيئة الاذاعة الكنديّةالعربية | RCI

جامعات كندا قبلة الطلّاب العرب والأجانب