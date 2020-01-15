Billboards that called for the jailing of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were displayed in prominent areas across Alberta over the past week, sparking backlash online. A new public opinion survey suggests that people in Alberta and Saskatchewan are VERY unhappy with the direction Canada is headed. (Submitted)

Poll finds most Canadians looking on the bright side, except on Prairies

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 08:21
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 09:29
0 Comments ↓

A new public survey appears to confirm what most Canadians had surmized ancedotally–something they saw very much reflected in last fall’s federal election: people on the Prairies are not happy campers.

The Angus Reid poll shows that more than 60 per cent of Canadians living in central Canada, the Atlantic Provinces and British Columbia are happy with the way things are going.

On the Prairies: not so much.

In Alberta, the percentage of people happy with the direction the country is headed has fallen from 53 per cent in in 2016 to 29 per cent now–a drop of 24 percentage points.

In neighbouring Saskatchewan, the figures are almost as stark–57 to 39 per cent–a drop of 18 percentage points.

Satisfaction was higher in Manitoba: about 54 per cent of the those surveyed said were satisfied with the country’s direction, but that’s still a drop 14 percentage points from 2016.

In its introduction to the survey, the Angus Reid Institute says the “unhappiness is inextricably linked to political perspectives and what partisans want to see from their government. For those who supported the Liberals in October, satisfaction is almost unanimous (90%). Conservative voters, meanwhile, are three times less likely to share this view (31%).”

In contrast, the pollsters write,: “Canadians are apparently divorcing some of their dissatisfaction with the country from views about their own, individual future. At least three-in-five residents in every region of the country say they are optimistic about what the future holds for them, personally.”

The poll showed that Quebecers are most positive about the future of their own province (73%) followed by British Columbians (57%).

Meanwhile, Albertans (77%) and Atlantic Canadians (58%) are most pessimistic.

Concerns about the next generation are abundant as well, the pollsters write.

“Across all age groups, three-in-five Canadians say they are pessimistic about the future of the next generation,”

The dissatistfaction across the Prairies was reflected in last fall’s federal election, when the Conservatives swept all 14 seats in Saskatchewan and took all but one of the 34 in Alberta, results that were viewed as an attempt to deliver a message to the rest of Canada, something that has spawned the so-called Wexit movement–comprised of people who–at the very least–want Alberta to separate from Canada.

With files from Angus Reid Institute, Postmedia, CBC

Categories: Politics, Society
Tags: ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Libraries and publishers on a different page over e-books and audiobooks.

Arts and Entertainment, International, Politics, Society

The 'royals' in Canada: Welcome but pay your own way

RCI | Français

Troubles musculo-squelettiques liés au travail : 1 million de Québécois touchés

RCI | Español

Canadá pide indemnización para víctimas de avión derribado por Irán

RCI | 中文

七十年来人与事：加拿大华裔学者赖小刚谈中国 – 第三集：毛泽东与蒋介石（下）-- 成也斗争，败也斗争

جامعة تورونتو واحدة من بين الجامعات العريقة في كندا التي تستقطب عددا كبيرا من الطلّاب العرب والأجانب/Evan Mitsui/CBC/هيئة الاذاعة الكنديّةالعربية | RCI

جامعات كندا قبلة الطلّاب العرب والأجانب