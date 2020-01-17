Alleged neo-Nazi Patrik Mathews behind bars in the U.S.

The investigations into his alleged neo-Nazi ties with a group called The Base began shortly before the RCMP raided his home near Winnipeg last summer.

The problem for Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews was that he also had ties to the Canadian military.

He was still in the reserves after serving as a combat engineer with basic explosives training as a member of the Winnipeg-based 38 Canadian Brigade Group.

In no short order, Mathews saw his release from the military fast-tracked.

Then in late August, he disappeared. from public view.

His truck was found a short time later near the U.S. border.

On Thursday, Mathews appeared in a court in the U.S. state of Delaware after being arrested with two others on weapons charges earlier in the day.

A bail hearing set for next Wednesday.

The New York Times reported the three men had talked about travelling to a pro-gun rally next week in Virginia.

In Manitoba, Omar Kinnarath of the Winnipeg-based Fascism Free Treaty 1, told CBC News he was surprised and relieved by Mathews’ arrest.

“These inviduals, and these types of groups pose dangers,” Kinnarath said.

“They’re not just your run-of-the-mill racist, or your typical internet trolls. These people mean business.”

Wtih files from CBC, RCI, CTV, CP