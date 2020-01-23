At the approach of Black History Month, Canada Post has released a stamp to honour a little-known aspect of Canadian sports history, the Colored Hockey Championship. (Canada Post)

Black History Month: Canada Post celebrates with another stamp

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, January 23, 2020 12:13
Last Updated: Thursday, January 23, 2020 13:02
0 Comments ↓

Hockey is Canada’s national winter sport, but historical racism was strong as it was in many other aspects of society, and the teams were white as the snow.

It is little known that in the eastern Maritime provinces, black churches, initially around Halifax, took matters into their own hands. Hoping to use hockey to attract young men to the church, the various churches organised teams to compete for the  “coloured hockey championship”.

Canada Post has honoured the championship with a stamp featuring an illustration of the Halifax Eurekas, the Champions in 1904. The illustration is based on a historical photograph

The first record of an all-Black hockey game in the Halifax area dates back to March 1895 and involved the Dartmouth Jubilees and the Halifax Stanleys.

An actual league did not really exist, at least at first, nor a defined schedule as teams from various communities would challenge each other to meet via telegraph or adverts in local newspapers. But the idea quickly caught on.

By 1900, six more teams were formed, including one from Prince Edward Island. There were the Halifax Eurekas, Africville Sea-Sides, Truro Victorias, Hammonds Plains Moss Backs, Amherst Royals and Charlottetown West End Rangers and the league was formed

The Colored Hockey Championship lasted from 1895 to the 1930’s, with its height being in the years just after the turn of the century. Abou 400 players were involved in the league.

While little known, two innovations came from the black league, created almost two decades before the National Hockey League.

One was the goalie dropping down on the ice to stop the puck, (traditionally in the ‘white’ game, goalies remained standing), this was initiated by Henry “Braces” Franklyn of the Dartmouth Jubilees, and an early concept of the ‘slapshot’, credited to Eddie Martin of the Halifax Eurekas in 1906.

Categories: Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Religion, Society
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Religion, Society

Black History Month: Canada Post celebrates with another stamp

Economy, International, Politics, Society

Some millionaires ask World Economic Forum to tax them more

Environment, International, Politics, Society

Canada’s new national climate change research institute

RCI | Français

Le nouveau timbre du Mois de l'histoire des Noirs raconte un passé méconnu

RCI | Español

Investigarán racismo en caso de mujer lesionada por policías de Halifax

RCI | 中文

清廉国家何处有？加拿大的清廉指数再度下降，中国名列全球第80

العربية | RCI

كندا تتراجع في قائمة الدول الأقّـل فسادا