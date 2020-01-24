Ice floating near the coast of western Antarctica in 2016. Increasing activity in the Arctic and Antarctic brings increasing risks of invasive species says a new study. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Biosecurity an increasing concern in Arctic, Antarctic regions, experts warn

By Eilís Quinn, Eye on the Arctic |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, January 24, 2020 09:47
Last Updated: Friday, January 24, 2020 09:48
0 Comments ↓

Eye on the Arctic brings you stories and newsmakers from around the North.

As the climate warms, biosecurity issues will become an increasing concern for the polar regions says Kevin Hughes, a researcher at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) and lead author of a recent paper on invasive species threats to the Antarctic Peninsula.

“No matter where you are, whether we’re talking about the Arctic or the Antarctic, you must reinforce biosecurity practices once you get to the polar regions,” Hughes said in a phone interview with Eye on the Arctic.

In the paper, “Invasive non‐native species likely to threaten biodiversity and ecosystems in the Antarctic Peninsula region” published the journal Global Change Biology this month, the authors identified the species most likely to cause the highest risk to biodiversity in the Antarctic Peninsula Region, a term that refers to the Antarctic Peninsula, South Shetland Islands and South Orkney Islands.

To do the study, the authors examined academic papers, reports and databases to pinpoint the most likely invasive species to set up in the region. 

13 species of concern

A list of the invasive species most likely to impact the Antarctic Peninsula Region over the next 10 years according to a recent study. (Courtesy British Antarctic Survey)

The names of the 13 species identified in the new study:

1 Mytilus chilensis Chilean mussel Marine invertebrate
2 Mytilus edulis Common blue mussel Marine invertebrate
3 Protaphorura fimata Springtail Terrestrial invertebrate
4 Nanorchestes antarcticus Mite Terrestrial invertebrate
5 Halicarcinus planatus Flattened crab Marine invertebrate
6 Ciona intestinalis Sea vase Marine invertebrate
7 Leptinella scariosa A buttonweed Terrestrial plant
8 Botryllus schlosseri Colonial Ascidian Marine invertebrate
9 Carcinus maenas European shore crab Marine invertebrate
10 Undaria pinnatifida Asian kelp Marine algae
11 Leptinella plumosa A buttonweed Terrestrial plant
12 Chaetopterus variopedatus Parchment worm Marine invertebrate
13 Mytilus galloprovincialis Mediterranean mussel Marine invertebrate

Source: British Antarctic Survey & “Invasive non‐native species likely to threaten biodiversity and ecosystems in the Antarctic Peninsula region” published the journal Global Change Biology

“Marine invertebrates such as mussels and crabs are top of the list of species considered most likely to invade the Antarctic Peninsula region, but flowering plants such as button weeds (e.g. Leptinella scariosa) and mites and springtails were also identified,” said David Barnes, a co-author of the study, in a news release this month.   

“We know mussels can survive in polar waters, and can spread easily.  When they establish they can dominate life by smothering the native marine animals that live on the seabed.”

Increased human activity in polar regions

Hughes says everything from tourism to increasing scientific activity in the region ups the risk.

Mussels are among the top 13 species which could invade the Antarctic Peninsula. (Dave Barnes/Courtesy British Antarctic Survey)

“The Antarctica Peninsula region is by far the busiest and most visited part of Antarctica due to growing tourism and scientific research activities,” Huges said.

“Non-native species can be transported to Antarctica by many different means.  Visitors can carry seeds and non-sterile soil attached to their clothing and footwear.  Imported cargo, vehicles and fresh food supplies can hide species, including insects, plants and even rats and mice.  Marine species present a particular problem as they can be transported to Antarctica attached to ship hulls. They can be very difficult to remove once established.”

Hughes says the BAS has already implemented strict measures to prevent transport of invasive species to their installations in Antarctica which include inspecting cargo before it leaves, something that includes bringing in a detection dog trained to sniff out rodents, and then another inspection upon arrival.

Less than 1% of Antarctica is ice free but many moss species are found on isolated rocky areas. (Kevin Hughes/Courtesy British Antarctic Survey)

“We just don’t know what’s going to happen”

Hughes says more precautions needed to be taken worldwide as increased activity in the polar regions is accompanied by global environmental change.

“Australia and New Zealand are world experts when it comes to best biosecurity practices so there are good models. But once climate change kicks in, that changes everything, because once invasive species become established, it makes it increasingly difficult to get rid of.

“And with climate change, we just don’t know what’s going to happen, so that’s the scary part. We’re not prepared for what the consequences may be.”

Write to Eilís Quinn at eilis.quinn(at)cbc.ca

Related stories from around the North:

Canada: Invasive species – Fisheries and Oceans Canada has no mandate in Arctic, CBC News

Finland: Invasive “moss animal” gains foothold in parts of Finland, Yle News

Sweden: Sharp-edged mussel invades southern Sweden, Radio Sweden

United States: 

Categories: Environment
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Politics

The LINK Online, Jan 24.25.26, 2020

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

The Doomsday Clock is now just 100 seconds from midnight

Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

It’s Friday. Let’s do something really really stupid.

Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Religion, Society

Black History Month: Canada Post celebrates with another stamp

RCI | Français

Pour les négatifs qui ne voient rien de positif dans les autos électriques

RCI | Español

Berlin: The Last Cabaret - Berlín: El ultimo cabaret

RCI | 中文

周末网络广播（2020年1月24-26日）

العربية | RCI

وظائف مطلوبة في سوق الشغل سنة 2020