The Canadian government has nearly spent half of its incentive budget for electric cars in just 8 months. The $300 million budget was supposed to last for the next three years. Electric cable connects to the XC40 after Volvo Cars revealed its first fully electric car Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Federal incentive budget for electric cars nearly halved in 8 months

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, January 31, 2020 15:47
0 Comments ↓

The Canadian government has nearly spent half of its incentive budget for electric cars in just 8 months. The $300 million budget was supposed to last for the next three years.

Instead, the federal government has already given out $134 million in rebates to about 33,000 Canadians who have purchased electric cars as of January 19. Rebates for zero emission vehicle purchase are $2500 to $5000.

Transport Canada said that electric vehicle sales have risen by 32 per cent after the federal government launched their rebates in May. 

“We’re getting more Canadians buying [electric] cars because they see the [economic benefit] of driving an electric car, in addition to the environmental benefits,” said Al Cormier the president and CEO of Electric Mobility Canada. 

According to Electric Mobility Canada, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing electric transportation, most electric car sales come from the provinces of Quebec and British Columbia.

In a report from last year, Electric Mobility Canada said that 46 per cent of electric car sales come from Quebec, while 29 per cent came from British Columbia. Ontario accounts for 20 per cent of electric car sales, with the last 5 per cent coming from Canada’s seven other provinces.

It is worth noting that the Quebec government already offers an incentive of up to $8000 when purchasing a new electric vehicle. British Columbia offers a rebate of up to $3000. 

“Costs have gone down considerably in the last five or six years and indeed were down as production capacity increases and technologies increase.,” Cormier said, adding that the up front cost of an electric vehicle has been one of the main barriers of purchasing one over a conventional car. 

Cormier expects electric cars to eventually become as affordable as conventional cars in the next five years. 

The rebates on electric car purchases is part of the Liberal government’s plan to have to have 10 per cent of all light car sales to be zero emission vehicles by 2025, 30 per cent by 2030, and 100 per cent by 2040.  

With files from the Canadian Press and Radio Canada International

Categories: Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Federal incentive budget for electric cars nearly halved in 8 months

Economy, Environment, Health, International

The Link Online, Jan. 29, 30, 31, 2020

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

A slight setback for “Beyond Meat’, the meat alternative

RCI | Français

Zéro déchet : un livre jeunesse qui explique tout

RCI | Español

Anywhere But Here – Cualquier lugar excepto aquí de Carmen Aguirre

RCI | 中文

加拿大对抗新型冠状病毒：一例确诊、一例出院、及一系列撤侨努力

العربية | RCI

“واتس آب” : ملايين من الهواتف التي سيتوقف فيها العمل