Nova Scotia to increase minimum wage

The Canadian province of Nova Scotia will be increasing their minimum wage by $1, from $11.55 to $12.55.

It is the largest increase to the minimum wage in a decade. The increase also means that Nova Scotia will be the province with the second highest minimum wage in Atlantic Canada. The increase is set to happen later this year on April 1.

“All Nova Scotians should benefit from our province’s economic growth and steadily improving business environment,” said Stephen McNeil, the premier of Nova Scotia in a press release. “We are committed to moving forward in a balanced way by making changes that benefit both workers and businesses.”

However, Gary Burrill, the leader of the New Democratic Party in Nova Scotia said that the raise isn’t enough. He wants the minimum wage to increase to $15 an hour.

“Nova Scotia has the lowest median income in the country and is the only province in Canada where child poverty is increasing,” Burrill said in a statement. “With so many people being crushed by debt and working two or three jobs to try to stay afloat, what we need is a minimum wage, not of 11-something, not of 12-something, but of $15.”

Alberta is currently the only province to have a minimum wage of $15 an hour.