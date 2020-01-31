Tim Horton's has now phased out its Beyond Meat offerings but the company says it will continue to explore plant-based options as it creates new menu items in the future (Tim Hortons)

A slight setback for “Beyond Meat’, the meat alternative

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, January 31, 2020 09:57
0 Comments

After making giant strides into the food system, especially with fast food outlets, the plant-based meat simulated product suffered a bit of a setback this week.

The giant Canadian-based multinational chain Tim Horton’s announced an end to its “Beyond Meat” trial.

Initially introduced to its 4,000 outlets last year but then scaled back to outlets in only two provinces, Ontario and British Columbia, the chain announced  this week that the protein alternative was being withdrawn.

Quoted on Fox news, a spokesperson for the chain said, ““We introduced a plant-based protein as a limited time offer and to test the interest of our guests in having this alternative available.  Ultimately, the product was not embraced by our guests as we thought it would be.”

Tim’s did not however shut the door completely on plant-based meat alternatives, saying it may be offered in future, but for now its off their menu.

Tim Horton’s built itself on its coffee and doughnuts and is not necessarily in direct competition with fast food burger chains like its own partner, Burger King, or McDonalds, and others (Jonathon Hayward, The Canadian Press)

Tim Horton’s began offering the product in May last year starting with some breakfast menu items, then adding two “burger” options in July. The initial curiosity seems to have faded as customers switched back to real meat options.

It should be noted that Tim Horton’s is known more for coffee and doughnuts than than for fast-food menus such as traditionally offered in chains like McDonalds, Burger King and A&W.

While this represents a slight setback, the product seems still to be popular enough at other “burger” chains.

A&W became the first chain to offer their plant-based alternative products starting in July 2018 and demand seems to be steady there. The Canadian outlets of McDonalds began offering its plant-based alternative in September 2019. Burger King offers a plant based alternative but produced by Impossible Foods, a rival to Beyond Meat.

Both Tim Horton’s  and Burger King are owned by Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International, itself majority owned by a Brazilian investment firm 3G.

