USB wall chargers subject to recall in Canada

Health Canada has warned Canadians to pay attention when buying USB wall chargers. Several of them are being subject to a recall after a test by Health Canada revealed that some of them can cause burns, shocks or be a fire hazard.

Health Canada tested a variety of USB wall chargers that are used for cell phones, tablets and other electronic devices as part of their plan to see if they comply with national standards.

The list of devices that Health Canada recommends against using can be found here.

If Canadians have purchased and used one the products listed, Health Canada said to discontinue use immediately and return them to the retailer from which it was purchased or to dispose of it properly.

They also have advised to be careful by looking for warning signs before buying products that are counterfeit versions of popular items and brands. Some signs can include having no certification, the item has poor build quality, such as prongs being loose, being cheap, or have textual errors on the packaging of the product.