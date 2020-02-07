A traffic jam in Montreal, similar to most large cities especially during morning and evening commutes. How much of your life is wasted sitting in jams like this? (Radio-Canada)

How many days of your life are you losing stuck in traffic?

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, February 7, 2020 10:12
0 Comments ↓

A new study by TomTom has ranked 416 major cities in 59 countries around the world by the amount of time spent stuck in traffic jams.
TomTom is Dutch multinational developer & creator of location technology and consumer electronics such as GPS mapping units for vehicles.

As far as the most traffic congested cities, Bengaluru, India is number one, followed by Manila, and Bogota. Other rankings see Moscow in 6th, Dublin at 17, Sao Paulo at 24, Los Angeles at 31, and Cairo in 36th position.

In Canada Vancouver tops the list with traffic problems in 40th place,surprisingly perhaps ahead of Paris, London, Brussels, Beijing and New York City. Toronto is in 80th position, and Montreal at 138 just ahead of Ottawa in 129th place.

TomTom study say car commuters in New York City lose 6 days a year in traffic. (TomTom-twitter)

The list also indicates the worst times to avoid travelling. In Toronto for example the most congested periods are Thursdays during evening rush hour, 5 to 6 PM. The report notes that for every 30 minutes of an evening commute Toronto drivers lose about 20 minutes.
Another example is New York where drivers will lose 6 days of their lives sitting in traffic annually.
A 2019 Statistics Canada study based on 2016 figures showed The average one-way commuting time for long commutes in a car was 74 minutes in 2016, essentially unchanged from 2011. In addition, the average one-way commuting distance to a usual place of work was 57 kilometres.
As for Montreal, the survey says a commuter can lose 15 minutes per 30 minute morning commute, 18 minutes in the evening for a loss of 5 days 11 hours per year. The notes for Montreal also say travelling before 4 PM on Thursday could save you up to 4 hours per year (for a 30 minute commute).

Additional information-sources

Categories: Economy, Environment, Health, International
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
iStock-1086628628
Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Pipeline project cost estimates soar

Economy, Internet, Science and Technology

Google commits new investment into its Canadian operations

usb charger
Internet, Science and Technology

USB wall chargers subject to recall in Canada

Economy, Environment, Health, International

How many days of your life are you losing stuck in traffic?

RCI | Français

Faut-il donner le droit de mourir à l'avance aux malades de l'Alzheimer?

RCI | Español

La compañía de danza Che Malambo se presenta en Montreal

RCI | 中文

跨山输油管预估造价飙升40亿加元

أسرة القسم العربي في 07-02-2020/RCIالعربية | RCI

بلا حدود مع د. خالد الخيري الإدريسي أخصّائي أمراض القلب والشرايين