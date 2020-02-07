How many days of your life are you losing stuck in traffic?

A new study by TomTom has ranked 416 major cities in 59 countries around the world by the amount of time spent stuck in traffic jams.

TomTom is Dutch multinational developer & creator of location technology and consumer electronics such as GPS mapping units for vehicles.

As far as the most traffic congested cities, Bengaluru, India is number one, followed by Manila, and Bogota. Other rankings see Moscow in 6th, Dublin at 17, Sao Paulo at 24, Los Angeles at 31, and Cairo in 36th position.

In Canada Vancouver tops the list with traffic problems in 40th place,surprisingly perhaps ahead of Paris, London, Brussels, Beijing and New York City. Toronto is in 80th position, and Montreal at 138 just ahead of Ottawa in 129th place.

The list also indicates the worst times to avoid travelling. In Toronto for example the most congested periods are Thursdays during evening rush hour, 5 to 6 PM. The report notes that for every 30 minutes of an evening commute Toronto drivers lose about 20 minutes.

Another example is New York where drivers will lose 6 days of their lives sitting in traffic annually.

A 2019 Statistics Canada study based on 2016 figures showed The average one-way commuting time for long commutes in a car was 74 minutes in 2016, essentially unchanged from 2011. In addition, the average one-way commuting distance to a usual place of work was 57 kilometres.

As for Montreal, the survey says a commuter can lose 15 minutes per 30 minute morning commute, 18 minutes in the evening for a loss of 5 days 11 hours per year. The notes for Montreal also say travelling before 4 PM on Thursday could save you up to 4 hours per year (for a 30 minute commute).

Additional information-sources