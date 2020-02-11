Protesters opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline blocked the entrance to the Vancouver port early on Monday. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Pipeline protests resume across Canada

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 08:56
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 09:18
0 Comments ↓

Though the federal government had won its case for the TransMountain oil pipeline to proceed, the years of anti pipeline protests have ramped up again.

Over the weekend, yesterday and today, protests and blockades went up in several locations across the country in support of a First Nation indigenous opposition to a gas pipeline across their traditional land.

Busy roadways were blocked as were major railway lines.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders near Houston in northern British Columbia are against the project, an over $6 billion gas line stretching over 700 kilometres from gas wells in the B.C interior to a new liquefied gas terminal on the B.C coast where it will be shipped to markets in Asia.

(CBC)

Indigenous opposition however is not unanimous.  Federal Environment minister, noting the degree of opposition said that 20 local First Nation band councils along the route continue to support the pipeline’s development, despite the opposition of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders. Gary Mar, the CEO of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada, said that with the elected band council members agreeing with the project it’s being held up by a few who oppose it.

Protests with varying degrees of disruption were held in Vancouver,Victoria and near Smithers in B.C ,  Edmonton Alberta, Winnipeg Manitoba, Toronto, Ottawa, and Belleville in Ontario, a commuter rail line in Montreal, and even as far east as St. John’s Newfoundland

Two bridges were blocked by protesters in Victoria, while others blocked access to the ports of Vancouver and Delta.

Dozens of officers arrived at the port early Monday to enforce a court order against protesters. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Police arrested some 21 protesters blocking gas line workers  in northern BC, while dozens of  others were arrested Monday in Vancouver.

Railway lines were also blocked by anti-pipeline protesters near Smithers B.C. and near Belleville Ontario where Via (passenger) Rail officials say so far over 100 trains have been cancelled in one of the country’s busiest corridors with over 19,000 passengers affected.

Members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory moved a large truck toward a rail line in a protest Thursday supporting the Wet’suwet’en opponents of a natural gas pipeline in B.C. Although the rail line was never acutally blocked, the railways cancelled service as a safety precaution (via CBC -Submitted by Oyohserase Maracle)

Canadian Pacific tracks near Toronto have also been blocked. A Canadian National railways executive said the Belleville protest has severe economic repercussions affecting shipments of goods across the country including grain, propane and steel amongst others. A police official is expected to arrive this (Tuesday) morning  to re-read an injunction against the demonstration and move the protesters back from the track. Protesters say they won’t respect the order until, police get off Wet’suwet’en land.

Pam Palmater, a Mi’kmaq lawyer and the chair in Indigenous Governance at Ryerson University in Toronto said she believed the protests and occupations would likely continue, unless there is change.

Additional information-sources

Categories: Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Politics, Society
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Task force outlines recommendations for virtual health care in Canada

Economy, Society

Toronto: a costly city

battery recycle
Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Politics, Society

Pipeline protests resume across Canada

RCI | Français

Réforme du système de collecte sélective au Québec: Éco Entreprises est ravie

RCI | Español

Recomiendan extender los servicios de salud virtual en Canadá

RCI | 中文

一举两得：肆虐加东海域的欧洲青蟹将被用于制造可降解塑料

العربية | RCI

الجنود الكنديون توّاقون لمواصلة مهمتهم في العراق وكندا بانتظار الدعوة

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Affaire Roger Stone : les procureurs du gouvernement américain se retirent du dossierLa police se prépare à mettre un terme à la manifestation sur la voie ferrée près de BellevilleCession d'immeubles : l'amendement doit être suspendu, disent le PLQ, le PQ et QSPas d’assurance pour les régimes de retraite privés, dit le ministre des FinancesRacines autochtones d'Alexandra Lorange : des étudiants exigent des réponses de l’UQAMAdolescent tué à Laval : la poursuite compte réclamer une peine pour adulteLes agronomes n'auront plus le droit d'être payés à la venteLes détenteurs d'armes à feu ne dormiraient pas mieuxLa fin de l’épidémie de coronavirus est-elle prévisible, comme l'affirme Trump?Un courriel d’hameçonnage vise les médecins de famille du Canada
Trump says military should consider discipline for ousted aide who testified at impeachmentU.S. Justice Department seeks lighter prison term for Trump adviser Roger StoneCoronavirus shuts down custom hockey stick factory that serves NHL playersOttawa 'very concerned' about blockades as CN Rail says it will shut down 'significant parts' of networkLatest CP derailment spilled 5 times as much oil as Husky pipeline leak in 2016Latest CP derailment spilled 5 times as much oil as Husky pipeline leak in 2016Mohawk protest continues to halt rail traffic on the Toronto-to-Montreal corridorDefence rests without Harvey Weinstein testifying at rape trialUN says Syria is seeing its 'fastest growing displacement' since war beganDemonstrators block B.C. legislature entrances before start of throne speech