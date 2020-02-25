A woman holds the hand of her dying mother at a palliative care hospital in Winnipeg, July 24, 2010. The Liberal government on Monday introduced legislation easing restrictions around assisted dying. (Shaun Best/Reuters)

Liberals introduce legislation to expand assisted dying access

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 09:39
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 11:21
0 Comments ↓

Canada’s federal government has introduced legislation aimed at making it easier for Canadians seeking medical help to end their lives.

The bill amends a four-year-old law introduced by Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government that followed a landmark 2015 Supreme Court ruling that struck down the prohibition on medically assisted death (MAID).

The legislation would scrap a provision in the law that allows only those already near death to receive medical assistance in dying.

And it would drop the requirement that a person must wait 10 days–a so-called “reflection period”– after being approved for an assisted death before receiving the procedure.

It would also waive the requirement that a patient provide final consent.

“We know that there are patients who have met all the criteria to receive MAID, but who are not quite ready to go ahead with the procedure, Justice Minister David Lametti told a news conference in Ottawa on Monday.

“Many are worried that they would lose access. Some have chosen to end their lives prematurely, sacrificing their chance to spend more time with their families.

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough, left, Justice Minister David Lametti and Health Minister Patty Hajdu are seen at news conference in Ottawa as they announced details of new legislation on medically assisted dying. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

“No one should be faced with such an impossible choice,” Lametti said, citing the case of Audrey Parker, a Nova Scotia woman who in 2018 chose a medically assisted death earlier than she wanted because she feared doctors would deny her the procedure if she lost her mental capacity to consent before the time arrived.

“We’re talking about people who are suffering, families going through some of the most difficult times of their lives,” Lametti said.

“So when it comes to these deeply personal and complex issues, we must act responsibly and, most importantly, with compassion.”

While the proposed legislation eases restrictions for those near death, it would make eligibility requirements for those not near death more restrictive.

They would face a 90-day assessment period that could be shortened if loss of mental capacity is imminent.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu told Monday’s news conference additional safeguards for people not near death are meant to protect vulnerable individuals, such as the disabled and the elderly, from being pressured into an early death.

Introduction of the bill follows a Quebec Superior Court ruling last September that found the federal law unconstitutional because it restricted eligibility for medically assisted death to those whose natural death is “reasonably foreseeable.”

With files from CBC (Kathleen Harris), Canadian Press (Joan Bryden), CTV (Rachel Aiello)

Categories: Health, Society
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Society

David Ayres: the legend grows

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Health, Immigration & Refugees, Indigenous, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Religion, Society

Anniversary of Radio Canada International, 75 today

RCI | Français

Bon 75e anniversaire à Radio Canada International!

RCI | Español

Radio Canadá Internacional cumple 75 años este martes 25 de febrero 2020

RCI | 中文

世卫为啥还不说新冠肺炎是大规模传染病

قطار تابع لشركة كنديان ناسيونال استأنف رحلته بعد أن أزالت شرطة أونتاريو حواجز أقامها محتجّون على مقربة من خطّ السكّة في تيينديناغا في جنوا المقاطعة في أونتاريو/Lars Hagberg/CPالعربية | RCI

حركة نقل البضائع بالقطارات استمرّت جزئيّا رغم العراقيل