Earth Day Canada reveals electric vehicle service to fleet managers

Earth Day Canada and Quebec’s Minister of Transport and Minister responsible for the Metropolis and Montreal region, Chantal Rouleau revealed a program yesterday morning make it easier for companies to transition into using electric vehicles.

Earth Day Canada said that they will offer support for fleet managers that take part in the program to transition cargo vans and SUVs into electrical vehicles by offering needs assessments, vehicle maintenance, and installing charging stations. The program is called Transition Wow and it is supported by the Quebec government.

“Transition Wow builds on the success of our past collaborations in the area of electrification to offer a concrete tool to fleet managers who wish to improve their environmental impact,” said Pierre Lussier, Director of Earth Day Canada. “The project is already attracting a lot of support from entrepreneurs throughout Greater Montreal.”

Earth Day Canada is an organization dedicated to helping people reduce their environmental impact.

According to statistics from entrainement Quebec, about 43 per cent of total gas emissions come from the provinces transport industry.

“Cargo vans and SUVs are major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions in Quebec. Our goal with Transition Wow is to offer a quick and easy solution to this issue, which will accelerate the sector’s energy transition,” Lussier said.

Earth Day Canada said that their goal is to have 50 zero emission vans within the next three years. In 2018, the organization converted its first four refrigerated cargo vans and SUVs in the country to electric vehicles in collaboration with IGA retailers. It wants to expand the program across the country.