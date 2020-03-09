Air pollution- a pandemic worse than a virus

As the world fights a battle with the Covid-19 virus, researchers point out that deaths from air pollution constitute a far worse threat.

Using World Health Organisation data, researchers estimate that some 8.8 million premature deaths annually are due to air pollution.

Breaking it down further, they say that about 75 per cent of that figure is due to human-generated pollution, or some 5.5 million deaths.

Dr Courtney Howard (M.D.) is president of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment

A study in Lancet in April 2011 showed that some 20 per cent of new cases of asthma in children in the big urban centre of Toronto was related to air pollution from vehicle traffic

The studies suggest air pollution can shorten lifespans by up to three years.

Dr Howard notes that not only is air pollution a worldwide health issue for individuals, but negatively affects the economy through increased hospital visits and medical resource requirements and through loss of workdays as adults are off work, or have to take time off to care for children who are ill.

She points out that as these tiny particulates are so small they cross over into the bloodstream where the can influence inflammation with resultant issues of heart disease, lung infections, stroke, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

She says the news of the direct health affects of air pollution should help raise awareness of situation she says we as humans have the ability to control and add to the concern about air pollution’s affect on climate.

Additional information-sources