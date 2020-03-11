Canadians play hockey within range of Communist guns in Korea, 1952. At the time, three of the most famous arenas in N.America were the Toronto Maple Leaf Gardens, the Boston Gardens, and Madison Square Gardens, thus the makeshift wartime rink was affectionately named "the Imjin Gardens"

History Canada: March 11,1952: Hockey breaks out at the front lines of war

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 10:12
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 10:45
0 Comments ↓

In the midst of the Korean War, Canadians were among the U.N. forces manning the hills that constituted the front line facing Communist forces of the North Koreans and Chinese. Between those hills flowed the Imjin river below. The winters were cold enough to freeze the river, and to Canadians a frozen ice surface is always an irresistible attraction to play the national winter sport.

Initially Canadians began playing in their combat uniforms until more proper equipment and uniforms were sent from Canada. The games became a great distraction from the battles never far away (DND)

Reacting to requests, and considered a necessary morale booster, hockey equipment from Canada was flown to Korea and then trucked to the front lines. Immediately the ice was cleared with sandbags and bits of wood defining the rink boundaries. Right away the regiments organised teams began playing against each other with the sounds of war echoing between the hills as a backdrop to the sounds of cheers and jeers from spectating troops. Veterans later recalled that it gave them a couple of hours to forget about the war even if you could still clearly hear it.

ANZAC forces also got into the spirit and with little skating experience, provided quite good entertainment in the place of good hockey.

Department of Defence- YouTube

Games were organised among the Canadian Van Doos (R22eR) the Royal Canadian Horse Artillery (RCHA), the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (PPCLI) and the Royal Canadian Regiment (RCR)

By March, the 25th Canadian Infantry Brigade “Imjin Cup” championship match to end the ‘official’ season was organised pitting the a PPCLI team against an R22eR squad

Spectators were either soldiers who had just come off front-line duty, or came from reserve units to watch the games at the “Imjin Gardens” rink, especially the March 11, Imjin Cup championship game. Their rifles were never far away, and a tank can be seen just past the tent, as an attack by Communist forces on the nearby hill tops of the front line was an ever-present possibility. During this game, the Princess Patricias won 4-2 against the Royal 22e Regiment.
(Photo Credit: R22eR archives)

The PPCLI and the VanDoos faced off in an exciting and hard fought game. The 3rdBn PPCLI won, and the 2ndBn VanDoos, (who never lose) ‘didn’t win’.  Apparently the final score was 4-2.

Thus it was that on March 11, 1952, Canadians and other U.N forces with rifles at their sides, gathered at the makeshift rink which was always within range of Communist artillery.  Many decades later a veteran recalled that he was driven from his front line post to play in the match in a trip that took a mere five minutes by jeep, indicating how close the games were to the front.

Along with the infantry, the RCN and RCAF also served with over 26,000 Canadians having served in the Korean War, 516 lost their lives.

In spite of the sport, the war was never far away. Here Canadian tanks of the Lord Strathcona’s Horse (LdSH) at the Imjin River, July 16, 1952. Canadians were involved in some of the fiercest battles in Korea ( LAC PA 115496)

The hockey game was revived in 1998 by an ex-pat bar owner in Seoul in 1998 who organised other expats and Korean enthusiasts into playing the  “Imjin River Memorial Tournament” inspired by an old black and white photo on the wall of his bar.  Eventually news of these games made it back to Canada and in 2013 the “Imjin Classic” was held in Ottawa on the frozen Rideau Canal. Various versions of the Imjin Classic are now held annually. In 2018 current members of the PPCLI and the VanDoos along with some veterans in attendance, recreated the 1952 game in S.Korea but this time on the same team playing against a S.Korean team.

Additional information-sources

Categories: International, Politics
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Trudeau announces $1-billion package to help Canadians cope with COVID-19

Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Google asks North American employees to work from home

Arts and Entertainment, Economy

Recording vanishing history in Manitoba

RCI | Français

 Lowe’s Canada cherche à recruter 5400 travailleurs ce printemps

RCI | Español

Canadiense líder en lucha global contra COVID-19 destaca trabajo de China para reducir contagios

RCI | 中文

加拿大北方电讯公司10年前倒闭，专家深入调查发现与华为有关

جب على أعضاء فريق الرعاية الصحية الذين يتعاملون مع المرضى ارتداء سترة واقية وقفازات وقبّعة وقناع - Radio Canada / Ivanoh Demersالعربية | RCI

اكتشف عن قرب إحدى عيادات كشف فيروس كورونا في كيبيك