Nunavut increases minimum wage, becomes highest in Canada

Nunavut is increasing its minimum wage from $13 to $16 an hour, according to an announcement on Thursday, from the territory’s Minister of Justice, Jeannie Ehaloak

The increase will go into effect on April 1.

“With this increase, Nunavut will have the highest minimum wage in the country,” Ehaloak said according to CBC News. “This represents a substantial increase from the existing minimum wage and will help support Nunavummiut and their families.”

With the increase to $16 an hour, Nunavut has the highest minimum wage in Canada, and a $1 an hour higher than Alberta’s minimum wage which is $15 an hour.

Nunavut’s minimum wage was last increased to $13 an hour back in 2016. The territorial government decided to review its minimum wage in September 2019, by asking for feedback from Nunavummiut.

Nunavut wasn’t the only province to increase its minimum wage. Earlier this year, the Canadian province of Nova Scotia increased their minimum wage by $1, from $11.55 to $12.55.

With files from CBC News