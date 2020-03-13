The LINK Online, Mar. 13,14,15, 2020

Your hosts, Vincenzo, Terry, Marc. (video of show at bottom)

Air pollution- a silent pandemic

With the world pre-occupied by COVID-19, the deadly virus spreading around the world to become a declared pandemic, scientists say there’s a silent pandemic that’s already been occurring for years.

A new study shows the effects of air pollution are causing millions of premature deaths yearly Marc speaks with Dr. Courtney Howard, president of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment

The NHL, MLB and MLS among latest to suspend seasons due to coronavirus

Vincenzo discusses the many major national and international sporting events that have been cancelled, suspended, or postponed all due to the novel corona virus known as COVID-19.

Of course in addition to other events like Formula 1, to the World Figure Skating championships, an increasing number of entertainment events have been cancelled, and many schools and other institutions have temporarily closed. Many planned parades and other gatherings have also been cancelled or postponed. Now even the Canadian Parliament has been suspended until April 20.

Canada set to become fourth country to ban so-called ‘conversion therapy’

Terry discusses new proposed Canadian legislation which would ban so-called “conversion therapy”. This is a type of counselling intended to convert LGBT people, usually youth, towards becoming heterosexual.

The LINK- Facebook and Youtube Radio Canada International channel

