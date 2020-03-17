WestJet suspending international flights as of Sunday

Canada’s second-largest airline, WestJet Airways, is suspending all international flights for 30 days, beginning this Sunday.

The suspension includes flights to the U.S.

The news comes as Air Canada, the country’s largest carrier, is embroiled in a dispute with employees over rules mandated by the government that require people returning from overseas to self-isolate for 14 days.

The union representing a large number of Air Canada’s cabin crew says employees should be isolating themselves.

Air Canada says its employees are exempt from the policy.

Last week, The Canadian Press reported that the union representing WestJet flight attendants was expecting layoffs of more than 50 per cent of its staff.

That report came as the number of flight cancellations and restrictions mounted because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

WestJet’s announcement followed appeals by Prime Minister Trudeau and Global Affairs Canada that Canadians return home as soon as possible.

On Monday, Trudeau announced far-ranging measures aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19 in Canada, including closing the border to all but Canadians, permanent residents, Americans, people with family in Canada, and diplomats.

As well, he said he was restricting incoming flights from outside the country to airports in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

Trudeau said the new rule did not apply to trade and business flights and to flights from the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean as well as Saint Pierre and Miquelon.

WestJet also said it was lowering prices on remaining seats on flights into Canada, and is reducing its domestic flight schedule by 50 per cent.

With files from CBC (Sarah Rieger, Kathleen Harris), HuffPost Canada, Canadian Press