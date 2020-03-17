Calgary-based WestJet Airways, Canada's second-largest carrier, is suspending international flights, as of Sunday. The announcement comes as the country's largest carrier, Air Canada, spars with the union representing cabin crews over government protocols that mandate that anyone coming from abroad should self-isolate for 14 days to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus. (Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images)

WestJet suspending international flights as of Sunday

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, March 17, 2020 06:11
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 17, 2020 10:18
0 Comments ↓

Canada’s second-largest airline, WestJet Airways, is suspending all international flights for 30 days, beginning this Sunday.

The suspension includes flights to the U.S.

The news comes as Air Canada, the country’s largest carrier, is embroiled in a dispute with employees over rules mandated by the government that require people returning from overseas to self-isolate for 14 days.

The union representing a large number of Air Canada’s cabin crew says employees should be isolating themselves.

Air Canada says its employees are exempt from the policy.

Last week, The Canadian Press reported that the union representing WestJet flight attendants was expecting layoffs of more than 50 per cent of its staff.

That report came as the number of flight cancellations and restrictions mounted because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Sunday, WestJet will not be carrying anyone out of Canada for at least 30 days. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

WestJet’s announcement followed appeals by Prime Minister Trudeau and Global Affairs Canada that Canadians return home as soon as possible.

On Monday, Trudeau announced far-ranging measures aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19 in Canada, including closing the border to all but Canadians, permanent residents, Americans, people with family in Canada, and diplomats.

As well, he said he was restricting incoming flights from outside the country to airports in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

Trudeau said the new rule did not apply to trade and business flights and to flights from the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean as well as Saint Pierre and Miquelon.

WestJet also said it was lowering prices on remaining seats on flights into Canada, and is reducing its domestic flight schedule by 50 per cent.

With files from CBC (Sarah Rieger, Kathleen Harris), HuffPost Canada, Canadian Press

Categories: Economy, International, Society
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Society

Canada history: Mar 17. 1955, the Richard riot in Montreal

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Health, International, Society

Canada issues tight restrictions on its borders

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Following complaints, border agents step up screening protocols

RCI | Français

WestJet suspend ses vols internationaux. Air Canada réduit ses vols de moitié

RCI | Español

En época de aislamiento, reforzar la comunidad y contar nuestras historias

RCI | 中文

在美国的加拿大人不回国可能会失去保险

جوستان ترودو، رئيس الحكومة الكندية، وهو يعلن عن إغلاق الحدود الكندية أمام الأجانب اليوم الإثنين 16 مارس آذار 2020 في أوتاوا - The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyldالعربية | RCI

كندا تغلق حدودها أمام الأجانب ما عدا المواطنين الأمريكيين بسبب فيروس كورونا