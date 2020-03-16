Prime Minister Justin Trudeau steps out of his residence, Rideau Cottage, on Monday in Ottawa before speaking with the media about measures Canada will enact to fight the COVID-19 virus. Trudeau is currently in self-isolation at the residence. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Canada issues tight restrictions on its borders

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, March 16, 2020 15:00
Last Updated: Monday, March 16, 2020 15:46
0 Comments ↓

Canada is closing its borders to people who are not Canadian citizens, permanent residents or Americans as part of the battle against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Exceptions will be made for diplomats and people with family in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who remains in self-isolation because his wife has tested positive for the virus, made the announcement today outside his residence in Ottawa.

Saying that Canada is taking “increasingly aggressive steps” to combat COVID-19, he asked all Canadians to stay home as much as possible and said Canada will restrict flights from outside the country to airports  in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

Trudeau said the new rule did not apply to trade and business flights and to flights from the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and Saint Pierre and Miquelon.

He said no one displaying COVID-19 symptoms will be permitted to board a flight to Canada.

the prime minister’s speech followed a weekend that saw the number of COVID-19 cases in Canada continue to rise–from 197 to 341 over Saturday and Sunday.

Alberta Health Services has opened ‘drive-up’ assessment centres so people can be tested for COVID-19. The City of Calgary declared a state of local emergency in response to the pandemic on Sunday. (Alberta Health Services/Twitter)

Canada now has a total of 375 cases, a total that includes.one death.

Meanwhile, as of Monday afternoon, the latest figures showed the number of cases around the world approaching 180,000 with 7,100 deaths.

The weekend saw Canadians scrambling to return home after the government urged them to do so .

And provinces announced measures aimed at stopping the spread of the virus, as Ontario reported 43 new cases–its largest same-day spike since the crisis began.

On Monday, the province confirmed 32 more--bringing the total in the province to 177.

On Sunday, Canada’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, delivered a stark warning to Canadians.

Tam added that efforts to update the country’s airport screening measures are “rapidly” underway, a comment that came after Trudeau told CTV earlier Sunday that only some international travellers were undergoing the screening.

“We do not want public health officials to be using up their time and resources at airports doing something that isn’t the most impactful thing they can be doing,” he said, adding that the priority for officials is to be in their communities and in hospitals. ”

On Friday, workers and passengers at Pearson International Airport told the CBC”s Laura Clementson they were concerned that screening wasn’t stringent enough.

The Canada Border Services Agency says that has now been rectified.

An almost-deserted shopping mall is seen in Montreal on Saturday. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

In Quebec, Premier Francois Legault announced Sunday that he was–among other things–closing bars, clubs, movie theatres and gyms.

In neighbouring Ontario, authorities closed casinos.

Further west, authorities in Alberta cancelled classes at all K-12 schools and closed child-care centres indefinitely, as the city of Calgary declared a state of emergency.

On Sunday, Saskatchewan said it was closing libraries and leisure centres.

On Monday, officials said they were closing schools.

Manitoba announced Friday that classes will be cancelled for one week before spring break and one week after, leaving students out from March 23 until April 13.

Back east, Prince Edward Island officials said Sunday they were closing all schools until April 6.

Today, officials in Newfoundland and Labrador announced they were closing all schools and daycare centres in the province until further notice..

Schools remain open in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

As of Sunday, health officials across Canada had recommended that people avoid gatherings of 250 people or more but had not advised retailers to shutter.

Some businesses, however, are limiting their operations on their own initiative.

With files from CBC (Kathleen Harris, Raisa Patel, Laura Clementson, Maryse Zeidler, Jonathan Montpetit, Adam Miller, Sarah Rieger, Sam Juric), CTV (Rachel Aiello) Canadian Press (Stephanie Levitz), Associated Press

Categories: Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Health, International, Society
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Health, International, Society

Canada issues tight restrictions on its borders

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Following complaints, border agents step up screening protocols

Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Ottawa issues warning against international travel

RCI | Français

Contrôle des passagers aux aéroports critiqué: Montréal n'attend pas le Fédéral

RCI | Español

Cómo proteger a los niños del contagio del coronavirus

RCI | 中文

加拿大关闭边界，限制国际航班入境：特鲁多宣布抗疫新措施

العربية | RCI

كندا تجدّد تضامنها مع نيوزيلاندا في الذكرى الأولى لهجوم كرايستشيرش "الإرهابي"