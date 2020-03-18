Canada-U.S border is shutting down

Canada and the U.S. are closing their mutual border in a further attempt to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The decision announced today will allow trade to continue, but border crossings and flights for things like vacations are restricted.

In confirming the decision, President Donald Trump said it was taken “by mutual consent.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada’s borders would be closed to most people who were not Canadian citizens or permanent residents, though he made an exception for Americans.

Today’s announcement follows intense negotiations.

On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke of their importance.

“Nearly 200,000 people cross that border every day and that border and that traffic that goes across that border is literally a lifeline for both the Canadians and the Americans on both sides of that border,” Freeland said.

With files from CBC (David Cochrane, Katie Simpson), CTV