Photo Caption: (iStock/designer491)

Morneau Shepell offers mental health services amid COVID-19 outbreak

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, March 20, 2020 16:44
Last Updated: Friday, March 20, 2020 16:46
0 Comments ↓

In order to deal with stress related to the COVID-19 outbreak, Morneau Shepell, a company that is a leading provider of well-being services in Canada, launched a new internet based cognitive behavioural therapy program on Wednesday, according to a press release.

The program was designed by professional therapists that are trained to support and guide people through the program and address issues such as uncertainty, self-isolation, caring for family and community members, information overload, and stress management.

“This new program is a great example of how we are mobilizing our teams to develop meaningful solutions to support our clients and their employees,” said Stephen Liptrap, the president and chief executive officer at Morneau Shepell. “That’s what it means to live up to our purpose: Improving lives. Improving business. We are here to support Canadians in these difficult times.”

Morneau Shepell said that it has therapists that are already experienced in dealing with the psychological impact of traumatizing events including the SARS outbreak.

“We know many Canadians are struggling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their mental health,” said Nigel Branker, the president of health and productivity solutions at Morneau Shepell. “Our goal is to facilitate access and provide support to as many people as possible across the country.”

Canada has 945 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths, and 11 recoveries as of Friday afternoon.

According to the World Health Organization, there are over 200,000 confirmed cases, and over 8,000 deaths due to the pandemic.

Categories: Health, Society
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Society

Cirque du Soleil folds its tent, at least for now

RCI | Français

Coronavirus : les meilleurs outils pour travailler de la maison 

RCI | Español

Canadá cierra la frontera a los refugiados que llegan de Estados Unidos

RCI | 中文

保障医疗物资供应：加拿大政府提出帮助企业增产转产

العربية | RCI

كيف تصلح بنفسك مشاكل تقنية في هاتفك؟