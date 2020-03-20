Morneau Shepell offers mental health services amid COVID-19 outbreak

In order to deal with stress related to the COVID-19 outbreak, Morneau Shepell, a company that is a leading provider of well-being services in Canada, launched a new internet based cognitive behavioural therapy program on Wednesday, according to a press release.

The program was designed by professional therapists that are trained to support and guide people through the program and address issues such as uncertainty, self-isolation, caring for family and community members, information overload, and stress management.

“This new program is a great example of how we are mobilizing our teams to develop meaningful solutions to support our clients and their employees,” said Stephen Liptrap, the president and chief executive officer at Morneau Shepell. “That’s what it means to live up to our purpose: Improving lives. Improving business. We are here to support Canadians in these difficult times.”

Morneau Shepell said that it has therapists that are already experienced in dealing with the psychological impact of traumatizing events including the SARS outbreak.

“We know many Canadians are struggling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their mental health,” said Nigel Branker, the president of health and productivity solutions at Morneau Shepell. “Our goal is to facilitate access and provide support to as many people as possible across the country.”

Canada has 945 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths, and 11 recoveries as of Friday afternoon.

According to the World Health Organization, there are over 200,000 confirmed cases, and over 8,000 deaths due to the pandemic.