Quebec Solidaire Leader Manon Masse questions the government during question period Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec Solidaire asks for 30 day grace period on rent and mortgages

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 15:39

With the first of April looming, Quebec Solidaire, a political party in Quebec, has suggested giving people a 30 day grace period to pay their rent or mortgages this month, according to a press release from the party on Tuesday.

Quebec Solidaire asked the Legault government to make an official decision that would allow renters to make their payment 30 days late without getting any penalties or face recourse from the Régie du logement du Québec, the provinces rental board.

“Tens of thousands of people have lost their job in the last days and federal aid isn’t coming before mid-April at best. A record number of people are going to have trouble paying their rent or mortgage in April,” said Manon Masse, a spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire. “On the eve of April 1, we can not leave it to chance. Keeping an impossible deadline will plunge many families into debt or precarity.”

The grace period will also give people who have lost their jobs financial flexibility until aid from the federal government arrives, Quebec Solidaire said. 

Quebec Premier François Legault has asked landlords to be understanding, but hasn’t made any official announcements regarding the topic. 

On March 21, the Régie du logement du Québec suspended hearings, evictions and repossession of dwellings. 

According to results from a survey by the Angus Reid Institute from last week, 34 per cent of Canadians said that they’re worried about missing a rent or mortgage payment.  

With files from CBC News and Radio Canada International

Categories: Economy, Health
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

COVID-19 : Thornhill Medical contribue avec son système de ventillation Moves

RCI | Español

24.000 soldados listos para movilizarse contra el coronavirus en Canadá

RCI | 中文

呼吸机，试剂盒，N95：加拿大政府向三家本国公司订购大量医疗物资和防护用品

رئيس الحكومة جوستان ترودو يعقد مؤتمرا صحفيّا كلّ يوم منذ أن بدأ انتشار وباء فيروس كورونا المستجدّ/Sean Kilpatrick/CPالعربية | RCI

كندا: 2 مليار دولار لشراء المزيد من المعدّات الطبيّة

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
COVID-19 au Canada : ce qu’il faut retenir aujourd’huiCOVID-19 : un « effort de guerre » pour combler le manque d’équipement médicalLes parents d'enfants avec des besoins particuliers à bout de souffleUn Américain se réfugie au Canada à cause de la COVID-19COVID-19 : le Nunavut, l’exception avant l’explosion?Malgré l’interdiction du gouvernement, Airbnb permet toujours la location de chaletsLa C.-B. prolonge l’état d’urgence jusqu’à la mi-avril pour affronter la COVID-19Réutiliser un masque, déménager de région : des réponses à vos questionsCOVID-19 : le ministre Blair invite les prisons à libérer certains détenusComment contrôler les foyers d’éclosion du virus dans les résidences pour aînés?
29 dead from COVID-19 in Ontario nursing and retirement homesTrudeau, Scheer among MPs to donate pay hike to charities during COVID-19 crisisCanadian hospitals getting 'creative' to expand COVID-19 care facilitiesLong-term care homes are worrisome COVID-19 hotspotsWhy Alberta is throwing billions behind the Keystone XL pipeline'We, too, are part of this world': How Hutterites, Old Order Mennonites are responding to COVID-19Canada's airline, tourism sectors facing 'catastrophic' decline due to COVID-19 pandemicA 'really weird new normal': Parents, students grapple with learning at home amid pandemic'Out of time': How a pandemic and an oil crash almost sank Newfoundland and LabradorCan my landlord charge interest on late rent? Your COVID-19 questions answered