On February 26 a Toronto pedestrian wears a mask as part of COVID-19 protection. Ontario health officials released projections today on possible deaths from the disease including the toll if no preventative actions had been taken. (Nathan Denette- The Canadian Press)

Ontario releases projections on figures for COVID-19 deaths

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, April 3, 2020 16:00
Last Updated: Friday, April 3, 2020 17:33

Governments in Canada have been under pressure to reveal projections on the potential death toll from this novel coronavirus. While the federal government has so far not complied, today provincial health officials in Ontario revealed their modelling projections.

The modeling suggests between 3,000 to 15,000 people in Canada’s most populous province could die over the course of the disease. They noted first that the figures were over the projected course of the virus which could last from 18 months to two years and continue in a second and possibly third wave.

They were presented in a press conference today led by Dr. Peter Donnelly, president and CEO of Public Health Ontario. along with Matthew Anderson, the head of Ontario Health, and Adalsteinn Brown, dean of the University of Toronto’s public health department.

Dr. Peter Donnelly, president and CEO of Public Health Ontario, said the projections were done with the best methods possible, but remain projections only. He insisted that people should maintain preventative actions. (Govt Ontario press conference via CBC)

The wide variation they say depends on how well people follow guidelines to stay indoors and limit outside activities and/or keep their distance from others of about two metres

Projections are based on a variety of factors and methods, but are aslo based on certain assumptions so cannot be taken as hard figures.

Dr. Donelly pointed out that the projections of deaths had no actions been taken could have been in the 90,000 to 100,000 range.  He said when officials saw those projections, immediate action was taken by the province in declaring a health emergency such as closing schools and non-essential businesses, self-isolation orders, and social distancing.

Modelling projections for Ontario showing that under current prevenative measures some 4,400 lives will be saved, but more action may still be necessary officials say. (Govt Ont. modelling study)

Although the numbers seem high, they also pointed out that over 1,300 Ontarians die each flu season, but the flu is a disease well understood whereas this virus is new and there are no vaccines, and it has a much higher mortality rate so that a projection of up to 15,000 deaths at the high end was not an unreasonable figure. . Donnelly said that for example in those aged 80 and over the mortality rate is very high at around 16 per cent,

additional information-sources

Categories: Health, Politics
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Health, Politics, Society

COVID-19: Cash crunch for business, cities, provinces, even federal government

Arts and Entertainment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canada History: Apr. 3, 1956- the roots of an entire thrilling film genre

Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

COVID-19: To mask or not to mask?

RCI | Français

COVID-19: Hydro-Québec se branche à la solidarité  

RCI | Español

Divorcios, abusos, speed-dating y Kamasutra en tiempos de pandemia

RCI | 中文

安大略省新冠疫情模拟预测：可能长达两年，死亡人数最高可达1万5千

عاملة في مصنع لإنتاج الكمّامات الطبية في أوكلاهوما سيتي في الولايات المتحدة 1 أبريل نيسان 2020 – AP Photo / Sue Ogrockiالعربية | RCI

كوفيد 19: الرئيس الأمريكي يأمر بوقف تصدير الكمّامات الطبية نحو كندا

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Justin Trudeau met Washington en garde contre la fin des exportations de masquesDonald Trump n'a pas l'intention de porter un masque, même si c'est recommandéPublisac service essentiel, ambulanciers sans prime : des réponses à vos questionsCOVID-19 au Canada : ce qu’il faut retenir aujourd’huiLes Forces canadiennes appelées en renfort pour protéger le Nunavik de la COVID-19COVID-19 : Québec veut augmenter le salaire de certains travailleurs essentielsRassemblements interdits : une contravention pas comme les autresCOVID-19 : la production laitière frappée de plein fouet par la criseFaux, l’année scolaire n’est pas annulée dans les écoles du QuébecMasques N95 : une grosse commande destinée au Québec pourrait être compromise par Trump
A peek behind the curtain: How CBC staff are covering the pandemicThe NationalAir Canada to provide protective gowns, eyewear to flight crew amid COVID-19 pandemicFederal government urges med students, retirees to volunteer in the fight against COVID-19The economy's on life support and Canadians need help now. What's the holdup?Food security experts warn of supply shortages, higher prices due to global pandemicScheer says Conservatives won't shy away from criticizing government's COVID-19 response'No benefit' to sending seniors ill with COVID-19 to hospital, some nursing homes tell loved onesTrump recommends face masks to stem COVID-19, though says he won't wear oneU.S. accused of 'Wild West methods' by seizing N95 masks destined for other countries