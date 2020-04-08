COVID-19: Home delivery of wine and spirits arrives in Quebec

Now, I will confess this is totally anecdotal, but I am prepared to share something many of you may already know…or not.

A very large number of people in the province of Quebec love a good glass of wine.

Pretty much everyone agrees on this–even Premier François Legault, who last month deemed the Société des alcools du Québec an essential service and suggested that a glass of wine can help “reduce the stress.”

Trouble is, the COVID-19 breakout has made getting that bottle from which that wine is poured a whole lot more complicated.

Precautions taken at SAQ outlets to protect employees and customers against the virus have resulted in longer wait times and longer lines that tended to conflict with what social distancing rules and stay-at-home regulations and obligations were supposed to be about.

As the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded, the SAQ teamed up with Canada Post to make deliveries–but only to post offices.

The thing about post offices is that people still have to leave their homes to get to one.

And, hey, how big a difference is there between a line at the post office and a line at the SAQ?

On Monday, the SAQ gave Quebecers more opportunity to stay home.

“Home delivery is back!” the SAQ website announced.

“The SAQ has teamed up with Purolator to deliver your purchases right to your door!”

Delivery could take up to 10 days and will cost $12, which will be donated to the Quebec Food Banks Network.

An SAQ spokesman says home delivery will continue for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.