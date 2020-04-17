University of Alberta researchers have found the drug remdesivir inflitrates the virus and imitates part of the genome mechanism needed for RNA assmbling prventing any replication (Pete Linforth -Pixabay)

COVID-19: Possible hope to fight virus from existing drug: U Alberta study

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, April 17, 2020 13:30

University of Alberta researchers have discovered that an existing drug can stop the COVID-19 virus from replicating.

The drug was original developed in 2014 in hopes of fighting Ebola. The American produced drug, remdesivir, was not particularly effective against Ebola, but did test well in monkeys infected with MERS (middle east respiratory syndrome).

The MERS, and SARS viruses are coronaviruses and similar to this latest virus which is known more technically as SARS CoV-2

This past February the same university researchers were conducting tests with the drug against MERS, and then switched to testing against COVID-19.

Their research was published this week in the Journal of Biological Chemistry. (abstract HERE)

This particular lab has been focussing on coronaviruses for the past two years after the WHO issued a list of the top pathogens likely to cause outbreaks, which included coronaviruses. The lab has a particular focus on the ‘engine’ of coronavirus, which are the polymerases which are responsible for synthesizing the virus genome for replication.

The virus entering the body enters into cells and uses them to replicate and create more virus to infect other cells and spread to other people.

The researchers found that the drug, remdesivir, imitates the virus’ building blocks (polymerase) and is absorbed into the virus essentially creating incomplete polymerase enzymes thereby inhibiting replication so that the virus cannot reproduce itself.

Matthias Götte, chair of medical microbiology and immunology at U of A is part of the research team and is quoted in a university press story that  If you target the polymerase, the virus cannot spread, so it’s a very logical target for treatment

The researchers say that lab results are promising and encourage clinical trials but adds that things that work in the lab don’t always act the same way in humans.

Remdesivir is one of the drugs being trialed in tests around the world under WHO auspices.  It has been given to some patients in a compassionate treatment for those already severely ill. While many recovered, it is too early yet to determine its effectiveness.

Matthias Götte (left) and Egor Tchesnikov are part of a research team that found remdesivir, a drug created to treat Ebola infection, is effective in stopping a key enzyme of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. (Melissa Fabrizio)-U Alberta-Folio)

Gotte points out that it was unfortunate that antivirals developed as a result of the 2003 SARS outbreak were never translated into actual treatments largely because of the huge costs.

While it may be in the billions to create new drugs, this time he says that would be minimal against the combined costs associated with this pandemic, that would be minimal.

additional information-sources

Tags:



Economy, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
