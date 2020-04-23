China-Canada: diplomatic war of words

The two countries, already embroiled in diplomatic cold spell over Canada’s detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, has a couple of new spats.

While Meng is under house arrest in her Vancouver mansion, two Canadian Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are now into their 500th day in Chinese jails under what have been deemed, harsh conditions, allegedly for espionage.

Now China has lashed out at the federal government for remarks made by Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne, accusing the government of ‘gross interference in Chinese affairs’ and that the minister had made ‘irresponsible remarks’.

The harsh words came after a crackdown and arrests in Hong Kong related to the pro-democracy movement.

A statement on April 19 from the ministers office, said Canada supports the right to peaceful protests and that with some 300,000 Canadians in Hong Kong, also has a vested interest in stability and prosperity of Hong Kong adding, “We urge all sides involved in the crisis to exercise restraint, to refrain from violence and to engage in peaceful and inclusive dialogue to address the legitimate concerns expressed during the 2019 protests.

That didn’t sit well with Chinese officials who continue a hard line against Canada.

In addition to accusations of gross interference in Chinese affairs, their embassy in Ottawa this week added, “We urge the Canadian side to abide by the basic norms governing international relations, support the Hong Kong police in enforcing the law, and immediately stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs in any form”

China also singled out Alberta Premier Jason Kenney for criticism as well. Among the 15 pro-democracy leaders arrested at the weekend was 81-year-old Martin Lee, founder of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party and co-author of the ‘one party, two systems’ arrangement agreed to by Beijing after Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997.

Kenny who has said that Lee is a long-time friend, tweeted on Saturday that he was shocked by the arrest and hoped for his release.

That prompted a rebuke on Tuesday from the Chinese consulate general in Calgary in a tweet noting the arrest by Hong Kong police was lawful, classifying Lee as an “anti China rioter”. IOt then added, “No one stays out of the law,” continued the tweet. “Ignoring the facts and openly advocating for the rioters can only undermine the rule of law, which is not in Canada’s own interests. We urge local politicians to abide by the basic norms governing international relations, respect the Hong Kong SAR law enforcement, and immediately stop interfering in China’s internal affairs.”

Expressing some relief that Lee has since been released on bail, Kenney replied that he doesn’t freelance in foreign policy but that when a personal friend “is arrested as a political prisoner” he wouldn’t be silent.

Another bit of disagreement concerns two planes sent from Canada to China to pick up medical supplies for the fight against the coronavirus, but which returned empty.

Prime Minister Trudeau said the planes did not receive the supplies due to the complexities of securing personal protective equipment in a competitive market.

He noted a surge in cargo flights along with severe restrictions and time limits for planes to spend at Chinese airports along with measures impeding truck deliveries there including checkpoints and quarantine measures for the planes returning from Shanghai empty.

The Globe and Mail cites a spokesman from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs countered that saying such reports were inaccurate, noting, the ministry had checked the concerned department and told a press briefing “Relevant airports and civil aviation authorities place no limit on the ground time of chartered cargo planes.”

Canadian officials say the cargoes not loaded have not been lost or purchased by another buyer, but are being stored and will be loaded onto later flights..

