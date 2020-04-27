Health Canada has issued a strong warning against using the anti-malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID-19.(Gerard Julien/AFP/Getty Images)

Health Canada delivers warning on Trump-touted drugs

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, April 27, 2020 14:41
Last Updated: Monday, April 27, 2020 16:34

Following the lead of their counterparts in Europe and the United States, Canadian health authorities have issued a warning against the use of anti-malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19.

“Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine can have serious side effects. These drugs should be used only under the supervision of a physician,”  Health Canada said in a note posted on its website on Saturday.

Health Canada said the two drugs may cause serious side effects, including serious heart rhythm problems and it advised use of the two drugs only if prescribed by a doctor.

Over the past several weeks, U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly promoted hydroxychloroquine as a potential “game changer” in the fight against the virus, a view not shared by most health experts, including Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam.

But on Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also cautioned against the use of malaria drugs in COVID-19 patients.

That warning followed a similar one last Thursday by The European Medicines Agency on Thursday.

Earlier this month, McGill University announced it would lead a study into the drugs. 

There have been no results from that study.

With files from CBC News, RCI

Categories: Health, International
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Internet, Science & Technology, Politics, Society

COVID-19: Rush for emergency financial aid may be too late for some newspapers

RCI | Français

Les premiers paiements de la subvention salariale arriveront le 7 mai

RCI | Español

Canadá presentó hoy el nuevo programa de subvención salarial de emergencia

RCI | 中文

阿尔伯塔省肉联厂爆发疫情，菲律宾裔工人成网络攻击对象

توصى سلطات الصحة العامة في كيبيك بارتداء كمامة غير طبية في الأماكن العامة عندما يستحيل احترام مسافة مترين بين الأشخاص، كما هو الحال في وسائل النقل العام – iStock / Ajr_Imagesالعربية | RCI

كيبيك تشجّع على استعمال الكمامات غير الطبية حيث يتعذّر التباعد الاجتماعي