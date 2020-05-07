Two deaths have now been linked to the Cargill meat-packing plant in High River, Alberta, where the COVID-19 outbreak is the highest in Canada. ( REUTERS/Todd Korol)

Another person linked to the Alberta Cargill plant has died from COVID-19

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, May 7, 2020 15:34
Last Updated: Thursday, May 7, 2020 15:38

A second death has been linked to the Cargill meat processing plant in High River, Alberta, home of the highest single-site COVID-19 outbreak in Canada

Armando Sallegue died Tuesday.

His son Arwyn works at the plant and Mr. Sallegue, a widower who lives in the Philippines, had been on family visit to Canada since early this year.

Mr. Salleague, who was 71, was rushed to hospital on April 24, a day after his son tested positive for COVID-19.

He had been on a respirator and in an induced coma and died on Tuesday, May 5 in Canada, which is May 6 in his native Philippines.

Armando Sallegue’s death was the second linked to the outbreak at the Cargill plant north of High River. His son pointed out that his father died on what would have been his deceased wife’s birthday in the Philippines. (Arwyn Sallegue)

Arwyn Sallegue told Radio 660 News in Calgary that the date was a comforting one for his father because it was his late wife’s birthday.

“My dad keeps telling my brother that my mom keeps telling him in his dream, ‘Come and we will go together.’”

Last month, a 67-year-old woman, Hiep Bui Nguyen, who worked at  Cargill plant for more than 20 years, died from the virus.

Her death, along with over 1,500 COVID-19 cases — including nearly 950 employees –, prompted Cargill to shut the plant down for two weeks.

Hiep Bui Nguyen, a Cargill meat plant worker who died of COVID-19, is shown in a handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO)

Last week, Cargill announced it was reopening the plant and said the workers were expected to show up.

On Monday, many did. 

All week, members of the Alberta Labour Movement, including representatives from the workers’ union, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 401, have been outside the facility to show support as well as hand out masks.

Nga Nguyen, husband of Hiep Bui Nguyen, a Cargill worker who died from COVID-19, speaks to the media in Calgary, Alberta., Monday, May 4, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Last weekend, the union surveyed more than 600 Cargill workers in four languages – English, Spanish, Tagalog and Punjabi.

It found 85 per cent said they were afraid to return to work and 80 per cent said they did not want the plant to reopen Monday.

A large percentage of the workers at Alberta meat plants are Filipino, some of whom are temporary foreign workers (TFWs) and others who are permanent residents. 

With files from CBC News (Drew Anderson)

Categories: Economy, Health, International, Society
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Nouvelle-Écosse : action collective déposée contre la succession de l’auteur de la tuerieCOVID-19 : Québec offre de nouvelles primes aux employés de première ligneTuerie en Nouvelle-Écosse : la GRC a ouvert le feu sur un autre individu que le tireurLes grands-parents de moins de 70 ans autorisés à garder leurs petits-enfantsJoute verbale entre Jason Kenney et Yves-François Blanchet sur l'avenir pétrolierLa justice abandonne les accusations criminelles contre un ex-conseiller de TrumpQuébec permet les visites dans les centres jeunesse, mais impose des conditions4 milliards pour mieux payer des travailleurs essentiels dans tout le CanadaDes « problèmes de ressources humaines » pourraient ralentir le dépistage au QuébecLa majorité des garderies privées non subventionnées ne pourront pas rouvrir lundi
Arrests made in shooting death of black man in Georgia after outcryCanadian woman says fashion mogul Peter Nygard drugged and raped her in BahamasCFL's 2020 season likely to be wiped out, commissioner Randy Ambrosie saysU.S. Justice Department dropping criminal case against ex-national security adviser Michael FlynnMilitary chopper crash investigation could take more than a year: SajjanTrump administration shelves expert guidelines on reopening U.S. economyTrump valet has COVID-19; president again tests negativeCanadian shoe chain Aldo seeks creditor protection, citing pandemic pressureCatching up on B.C. surgery backlog will take up to 2 years, province saysSome good news from around the world on Thursday