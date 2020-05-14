McDonald’s Canada reintroduces takeout in 30 test locations

McDonald’s Canada is reintroducing in-restaurant takeout services in 30 locations to test new protective measures that will be adapted for restaurants across the country, according to a press release from the fast food chain this morning.

“To keep our guests and hardworking employees safe, we’re approaching every stage of this transition gradually, beginning with enhanced safeguards in a small group of restaurants that we will test and learn from,” Doug Fry, the senior director of national operations at McDonald’s Canada, said in a press release.

The 30 test locations will have dedicated entrances, exits, and social distancing markings inside and outside for customers and delivery drivers. The amount of customers allowed in each restaurant will be limited depending on its size and high touch areas such as kiosks and washrooms will also be cleaned frequently.

McDonald’s is also taking measures to make sure all their employees are safe by giving disposable masks and employees handling cash and customer orders will receive gloves. Employees will receive wellness checks at the start of each shift and will be sent home if they are not feeling well.

McDonald’s Canada had closed its dining rooms and began serving clients exclusively with delivery, curbside pickup and drive through service when the COVID-19 pandemic began.