Indigenous leader gives Ottawa failing grades in wake of inquiry

The Native Women’s Association of Canada has issued a failing report card to Ottawa to mark the one year anniversary of the release of National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, published on June 3 of last year.

The report called the disappearance and murder of thousands of Indigenous women and girls a “Canadian genocide” and listed 231 ‘imperative changes’ that needed to be taken by governments and Canadians.

“It must be understood that these recommendations, which we frame as ‘Calls for Justice,’ are legal imperatives – they are not optional,” the report reads.

The commission’s recommendations for action addressed themes of health, justice, security and culture, including overcrowding and food insecurity for women in Indigenous communities, and more funding for women’s shelters.

A national action plan — with Ottawa working with provinces, territories, Indigenous leaders, families and women’s groups – was at the top of the list.

In early May, Indigenous groups pleaded with Ottawa to fast-track the action plan because they said the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in an increase in violence against many Indigenous women and girls.

But on May 26, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett said the COVID-19 pandemic has set back the government’s timeline and she could not say when a plan would be released.

On Wednesday, Lorraine Whitman, president of the Native Women’s Association of Canada, issued her organization’s own action plan.

“I’m really disappointed in the process because it’s lack-of,” Whitman told Olivia Stefanovich of CBC News.

“But saying that, I do hope that they’ll start proceeding.”

NWAC, the most prominent Indigenous women’s organization in the country, gave Canada a failing grade in four evaluated areas: culture, health, security and the right to justice.

Among its requests, NWAC is asking Ottawa to immediately:

Create a national task force with independent investigators to review unresolved files of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Develop a national database of cases.

Appoint an independent mechanism to report to Parliament annually on implementation of recommendations.

Establish a national campaign to prevent racism and sexualized stereotypes.

Stefanovich writes that “the organization also wants to be at all decision-making tables with the federal government on issues related to Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people. It is also looking for financial resources to create its own awareness campaign and an internal unit to work on the recommendations.”

In an interview with CBC News, Minister Bennett said the federal government and its partners are working as quickly as they can to develop a coordinated strategy for the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Bennett told Stefanovich the federal government is still consulting with Indigenous women’s groups, Indigenous leadership and provincial and territorial governments on the co-development of a national action plan to address the inquiry’s 231 recommendations, even though the pandemic has prevented in-person meetings.

Ottawa, Stefanovich reports, is also highlighting work already done in response to the inquiry in a new website, which promotes federal legislation to protect Indigenous languages and an overhaul of the child welfare system among its key responses.

“We won’t let them down,” Bennett told Stefanovich.

“I think that we’ve got some excellent building blocks toward a national action plan.”

With files from CBC News (Olivia Stefanovich, Jorge Barrera), RCI