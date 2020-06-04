Toronto will allow restaurants and bars to expand their outdoor patios according to an announcement by the city’s mayor John Tory on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (iStock/Steven_Kriemadis)

Toronto launches program to increase outdoor spaces for restaurants

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, June 4, 2020 11:00
Last Updated: Thursday, June 4, 2020 16:56

The city of Toronto will make it easier for restaurants and bars to expand their outdoor patios to allow for social distancing, according to an announcement by the city’s mayor John Tory on Thursday.

As part of the program called CaféTO, the mayor said that restaurants and bars will be able to extend their patios to sidewalks in order to increase the amount of tables and customers that they can seat when restaurants begin to reopen their dine-in services.

“We are doing everything we can to help residents and businesses get through this terrible time,” Tory said in a press release. “CaféTO is one more example of a quick-start program that will bring vibrancy back to our main streets and help our hospitality industry and all those who rely on it.”

According to the press release, the city of Toronto will work with restaurants and bars that are approved to expand their patios and ensure that they are following cleaning and physical distancing requirements for the safety of the workers and customers. 

It is currently unclear when restaurants will be able to fully open, but Tory said that it will likely be during the city’s second phase of reopening.

Yesterday, he announced that street vendors, food and ice cream trucks would be able to open during the summertime. In a press release, the city noted that it is important that residents visiting the food trucks remain two metres apart while waiting in line. 

According to statistics from the city of Toronto, there have been 11,652 cases, and 845 deaths within the city, 

With files from CBC News

Categories: Economy, Society
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Une sénatrice républicaine avoue son dilemme à voter pour TrumpAprès son arrestation musclée, un homme au Nunavut est attaqué durant sa détentionFaire affaire avec Huawei pourrait priver le Canada de renseignements américainsCérémonie à la mémoire de George Floyd : « Enlevez votre genou de notre cou! »Plaidoyers pour un accès universel au futur vaccin contre la COVID-19Legault minimise le risque d'exode chez les préposés aux bénéficiairesFrontière fermée : une fillette de 6 ans du Nouveau-Brunswick séparée de ses parents« On est en train de ralentir la propagation » du virus, affirme TrudeauUgo Fredette sera-t-il incarcéré pour 50 ans?Projet de loi 61 : François Legault accusé de revenir à « l'époque Duplessis »
American Civil Liberties Union sues Trump administration over police action against protestersState Department says U.S. will reassess intelligence-sharing with Canada if it lets Huawei into 5GToronto COVID-19 hot spots map missing 2,000 confirmed casesPrivate long-term care executive turfed after mocking families in online callSpate of RCMP-involved deaths and injuries sparks concern in north central B.C.Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, says memories of racism don't go awayInfluential Lancet hydroxychloroquine study retracted by 3 authorsWould-be passengers get around airline refund policies via credit card chargebacksNBA moves toward late July restart with approval of 22-team formatRCMP confirms N.S. gunman illegally acquired all 5 guns used during mass shooting