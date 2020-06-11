Many Canadians who worked in offices have been forced to work from home due to the pandemic. A new poll shows most think some form of telecommuting will continue once the crisis has passed (Stanley Leary-Associated Press)

The future of post-virus work: ‘tele-commuting’ and job survey

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, June 11, 2020 10:13

Working from home, or tele-commuting was relatively rare before the pandemic spread. Since then, offices and other types of businesses have been shuttered forcing vast numbers to continue working from home, something largely possible for the first time in history as a result of technology.

Others however have no work or have had their hours reduced.

About a third of the adult working population is now working from home according to the non-profit polling firm Angus Reid.

But the pandemic will pass, and what happens when people are allowed to return to office buildings or other workplaces? Will some people even have the jobs they had before the pandemic?

The latest Angus Reid survey of those working from home suggests most think the tele-commute trend will continue once the crisis has passed at least in some form.  Only a little over a third of respondents feel they’ll be back working from the office as previously.

Angus Reid Inst. June 2020

As to the mental/emotional effects of working from home, almost equal numbers say it’s been terrible (15%) or great (16%) while most say its been just ‘ok’ (68%), As to how its affected productivity,  most say its about the same  (59%) but more say their productivity has increased than decreased (28% vs 13%),

Angus Reid Inst. June 2020

However over a quarter of workers in a variety of jobs have been laid off or had hours reduced (28%).  Of those, the prospect of going back to full time work or even have the job they had before, has changed.

Even though statistics show a recent increase in Canadian employment numbers, some 29 per cent doubt they’ll have the same job or the same number of hours as before, while nine per cent say their jobs are gone permanently and they’ll have to look elsewhere. In March only four per cent said their pre-virus jobs were gone.

Angus Reid Inst. June 2020

Canadians are almost equally divided as to whether the peak has passed, with a slim majority thinking the worst has passed (51%) while the rest (49%) feel the worst in job losses and economic problems is yet to come.

The survey was conducted from the Angus Reid online forum from June 8 – 10, 2020 among a representative randomized sample of 1,510 Canadian adults

Categories: Economy, Society
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
COVID-19 : Justin Trudeau présente l'état de la situation au paysAir Transat reprendra graduellement ses vols dès le 23 juilletCOVID-19: Doug Ford déclaré négatifAmendements au PL61 : l'état d'urgence sanitaire limité au 1er octobre 2020L'ex-chef péquiste André Boisclair au coeur d'une nouvelle tempêteLogement : un plan d’action de 71,5 millions pour le 1er juilletL’après-COVID-19 : réinventer Venise et son tourisme destructeurRepenser le rôle de la police : peut-on s'inspirer de Camden, près de Philadelphie?Des chefs autochtones dénoncent la justice canadienneLa GRC promet de revoir sa technique d’immobilisation par prise de cou
Chair of U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff regrets walking with Trump for church photo-opVirginia protesters tear down Confederate statue, explorer monuments defaced in MiamiAir Transat plans to resume flying on July 23Doctor disputes he's 'patient zero' in New Brunswick COVID-19 outbreak, seeks apologyResurgence of coronavirus threatens South Korea's success storyAtlantic premiers committed to opening regional borders by early July, King saysFatal Cyclone crash just the latest tragedy in tortured saga of Canada's military helicoptersWorkSafeBC told to investigate allegation of 'culturally unsafe' workplace at City of VancouverMontreal's poorest and most racially diverse neighbourhoods hit hardest by COVID-19, data analysis showsFrom oxygen-level checks to no masks — customers face wide range of COVID-19 safety protocols