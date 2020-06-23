Alberta Premier pushing to have NHL play in Edmonton

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is pushing for Edmonton to be one of the National Hockey League’s hub cities when it resumes play later this summer, according to a tweet he made yesterday.

“It’s the obvious choice to bring the NHL to Edmonton,” Kenney tweeted. “We look forward to welcoming the league and players here to Alberta to take in the beautiful province we have to offer.”

Included in the tweet is a video showcasing the Rocky Mountains and the benefits of playing in Edmonton for the NHL, its players and their families.

A spokesperson for Kenney, Christine Myatt, told The Canadian Press that they wanted to showcase the province’s many attractions to attract the NHL to Edmonton.

“It is our expectation that, after completing the required 14-day quarantine, that players’ families will want to explore all that Alberta has to offer and that includes our beautiful mountain parks,” she said.

The Canadian government recently approved an NHL plan to have the league safely return to play within the country. The plan involves group quarantining which means that the players would be kept separate from the general population.

According to the NHL a number of cities including three Canadian cities; Edmonton, Vancouver, and Toronto are in the running to become hub cities, but the league has made no decisions on which two cities will host the playoffs.

The NHL has plans to open training camp for the 24 teams that qualified for the playoffs open on July 10 and play games later this summer.

With files from The Canadian Press