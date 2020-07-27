Calgary University Dinos Adam Sinagra raises the Vanier Cup after winning the U Sports Vanier Cup university football championship against the University of Montreal Carabins, in Quebec City on November 23, 2019. U Sports announced that it is making an exception to its age policy so that football players that are currently 24 years old do not lose their final year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot)

U Sports makes exception to football player eligibility rules

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, July 27, 2020 16:53

U Sports, the national brand of university sports in Canada, announced that it is making an exception to its age policy so that football players that are currently 24 years old do not lose their final year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

University football in Canada has a policy that requires players be 24 years old or younger before Sept. 1 each year to be eligible to play in the season. With the 2020 season cancelled because of the pandemic, players entering their last year of eligibility this year would have not been able to play next year because they would have turned 25. 

However, in a press release on Monday, U Sports said that they are providing a one time exception to that policy to allow all current eligible athletes to participate in the 2021 football season. 

“After discussions with our membership, we have determined that it’s an appropriate time to explore ways to improve the current safety and participation policies in football with an anticipated completion date of February 2021,” Dick White, the U Sports interim chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Although there are many negative impacts of the COVID pandemic, there are also opportunities to make some changes.”

U Sports originally made a ruling, earlier this month, that said they would not change its eligibility rules but changed its course. 

Lisette Johnson-Stapley, U Sports chief sport officer, told CBC Sports’ Devin Heroux that many athletic directors across the country voiced concerns about the ruling.  

U Sports also announced that they are starting a consultation process with its member universities to review all of its football eligibility policies.

In June, U Sports decided to cancel six of its national championships for the 2020 fall season, including the Vanier Cup, which is the Canadian university football championship game. 

With files from CBC Sports, Devin Heroux, The Canadian Press and Donna Spencer

Categories: Sports
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Les violences contre les journalistes en hausse depuis le début de la pandémieCOVID-19 : des travailleurs de la santé accusent Bolsonaro de crime contre l'humanitéCOVID-19 : 304 nouveaux cas et 8 décès supplémentaires en AlbertaAuberge aux Trois Pignons : « Ce ne sera pas comme Herron », dit le ministre DubéUn groupe milite pour un programme d'emploi garanti à l'Île-du-Prince-ÉdouardJulien Lacroix visé par des allégations d'agressions sexuelles« Le Hezbollah joue avec le feu », avertit IsraëlAffaire UNIS : Trudeau témoignera jeudi devant le comité des finances des CommunesOttawa et Québec repoussent d’un mois la date limite de paiement des impôtsLes derniers jours d'une Autochtone ont été teintés par le racisme, disent ses proches
Everything you need to know about the NHL's restartBarbados offers work visa program to encourage Canadians to work from home, from BarbadosIt's not the years, it's the mileage: military says it has a plan to keep subs afloat past retirement datesCOVID-19 risks for kids are low, must be balanced against cost of being out of school, doctors sayFacebook partners with Ontario university on 'global network' to counter rise in online hateWE Charity's reputation at risk as co-founders appear before House committee, pollsters sayInfamous 'Windsor Hum' finally dies down as U.S. Steel idlesN.S. mass shooter allegedly had guns, drugs, secret rooms, court documents sayJohn Lewis, late U.S. civil rights icon, hailed as 'conscience' of Congress by fellow lawmakersStill haven't paid 2019 taxes? You've now got until September to pay without late penalties