NHL announced no positive COVID-19 tests during last week of Phase 3

Ahead of the National Hockey League’s restart, the league announced on Monday that they had no positive test results for COVID-19 during the final week of Phase 3 of its return to play plan on Saturday.

Phase 3 of the NHL’s return to play plan saw players report to their respective clubs training facilities for on and off ice activities.

From July 18 to 25, the final week of training camp, the NHL said that they conducted 4,256 COVID-19 tests on over 800 players.

Since the start of Phase 3, the NHL reported two positive tests among a total of 6,874 tests. Both positive tests occurred during the first week of Phase 3 which went from July 13 to July 17.

On Sunday, all 24 teams entered the secure zones in Toronto and Edmonton as the league began Phase 4 of its return to play plan. The first exhibition matches begin on Tuesday, and the Stanley Cup playoffs start on Aug. 1.

The NHL said that it will continue to test all 52 members, which includes players and staff, of each of the 24 clubs on a daily basis, and will continue to provide updates on the number of tests conducted and the results of those tests.

Last week, the NHL gave its fans a closer look at the hub cities in Toronto and Edmonton and how the in-ice presentation will be unique to the Stanley Cup playoffs.