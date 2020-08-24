Members of the Grafton 580 legion (left), firefighters and other mourners line Highway 401 and it's overpasses to pay respects to the hearses carrying the bodies of Master Warrant Officer Mario Mercier and Master Corporal Christian Duchesne as they are transported to Toronto on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2007. (Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada History: Aug 24. 2007 – Honouring Afghanistan war dead

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, August 24, 2020 13:41
Last Updated: Monday, August 24, 2020 17:01

A section of the Trans Canada highway renamed “Highway of Heroes:”

When Canadian involvement in war is mentioned, the typical thoughts remind people of the country’s critical involvement in the two World Wars. There might also be some thought to the Korea War, and perhaps a little to the war of 1812.

Canada’s longest war however, by far, was the war in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2014.

Although widely reported on, it is strangely not well remembered. Perhaps because it was a war of intense and bitter skirmishes rather than massive battles? Perhaps because many of the Canadian dead were not actually in a battle but killed by insurgents detonating roadside bombs from a safe distance?

Large signs placed along the route identify this stretch of the highway as the ‘Highway of Heroes’ (Gooble streetview)

However, more than 40,000 Canadians served in the war in which 165 Canadians were killed,158 military personnel and seven civilians. They were part of the international effort to defeat the Taliban extremists who harboured the terrorist Al Qaeda network following the horrific airliner attacks of ‘9/11’ against the U.S.

Unlike past wars where the fallen were buried in the country where they died, Canadian dead are now returned home. They would be brought to the Canadian airbase at Trenton Ontario, and then transported by road to a coroner’s forensic centre in Toronto some 170 kilometres away.

Smaller signs are also posted to indicate this additional status of the Trans Canada Highway designated 401 in Ontario. (Mario Beauregard- CP)

When bodies of the fallen began arriving at the beginning of the war, an impromtu movement began as people started to gather atop bridges crossing the route to hold Canadian flags, and salute as the cortege passed.  By 2002, some and begun referring to the route as the highway of heroes.  The movement became so widespread that a popular effort to rename that section of the Trans Canada highway (Highway 401/Macdonald-Cartier highway in Ontario) as “the highway of heroes”.

A petition was created by 22-year-old James Forbes of London Ontario, and thousands of people quickly signed to request the provincial government designate that section of the highway in honour of the fallen.

Quoted in the Globe and Mail in August 2007, Ontario’s then transport minister Donna Cansfield said, “ I think when you consider the sacrifice that the soldiers and others have made, it’s just a wonderful opportunity for us to reflect on that sacrifice and to be able to acknowledge it. There’s no reason not to do it. All we need to do now is get into the process of how quickly we can do it.”

How quickly, in fact, turned out to be near lightning speed in political terms.

The idea was immediately accepted by the province on Aug 24, 2007, and a mere two weeks later, official signs that had been commissioned for the highway were unveiled on September 7.

An official provincial government press release on that date quoted Major-General Richard Rohmer, co-chair of Ontario’s Veterans’ Memorial Advisory committee, who said, “The designation of this significant section of the Macdonald-Cartier Freeway honours the sacrifice given by Canada’s military personnel in the service of our nation, and the support of our troops by all Ontario citizens,

The statetment also included an additional comment by Minister Cansfield who said, “We are creating a legacy in remembrance and respect of our troops who have courageously given their lives in the line of duty. Dedicating a stretch of Highway 401 that has become the route of fallen soldiers is a fitting honour for our fallen troops.”

Since then the Ontario idea has caught on. Other provinces and the territories in following years have also dedicated stretches of important highways as their own ‘Highway of Heroes’ in memory of fallen military personnel but also to honour currently serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Though the war in Afghanistan has ended, the tradition is carried on. Here, Canadians gathered at the roadside and on overpasses to honour Sgt Andrew Doiron, killed in Iraq in 2015. as his cortege passes along the route near Port Hope Ontario in 2015 (Fred Thornhill-Reuters)

A book about this grassroots inspired movement was written in 2011 by Pete Fisher called “Highway of Heroes; True Patriot Love”. The foreword was contributed by Gen (Ret.) Walter J Natynczyk.

additional information-sources

