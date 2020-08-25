Canada’s military aerobatics team resumes, but no public shows this year

Tragedy in May put flights on hold

After an in flight issue resulting in a crash of one of the team’s jets at a show in Georgia, USA late last year, and a tragic crash in May in Kamloops. British Columbia, Canada’s military aerobatics team, the Snowbirds, was temporarily grounded.

That operational pause was lifted yesterday, but all remaining public appearances by the team have been cancelled for the rest of the year.

A Canadian Forces statement yesterday notes, “The return to flying operations follows a thorough technical and operational risk analysis that has outlined a series of risk mitigation measures”.

The commander of 2 Canadian Air Division, Brig.-Gen. Denis O’Reilly, lifted the order for an operational pause saying, “The risk analysis for the CT-114 Tutor fleet undertaken by the airworthiness authorities and their teams of experts was detailed and thorough. I have the utmost confidence in their work, and the mitigation measures developed. These measures will enable the fleet to return to flying operations”.

The investigation into the Georgia crash found the likely cause to be a fuel delivery system failure, The crash in May took the life of Capt Jennifer Casey, public relations officer for the team. That investigation is ongoing but a bird strike into the engine has been suggested, while another investigation is examining the performance of the escape system.

A report by Post Media says the military knew the ejection seats and parachute systems of the aging aircraft needed upgrades back in 2016, but was only in the early stages when the tragic accident occurred in May. In that accident, both pilot and Casey ejected but witnesses said only one parachute opened. The pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, survived with non life threatening injuries.

The CT-114 Tutor jets flown by the Canadian team first entered military service as jet trainers in 1963 and were retired from that role in 2000. The Snowbirds first flew during Canada’s centennial year, 1967, and were reformed officially as an aerobatics squadron in 1971.

The team had been performing shows across Canada as part of “Operation Inspiration”, a morale boosting exercise for Canadians during the pandemic lockdown. They had just performed in Kamloops they day before and were leaving for the next show when the accident occurred. Of the 23 Tutors still listed in RCAF service, the team uses nine of the jets for performances with two others maintained as back-ups with a total of 18 based with 431 Demonstration Squadron. Five others are at the Aerospace Engineering Test Establishment at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, but these are on the verge of retirement and storage.

The jets will now begin returning from Kamloops to their home base at 15 Wing Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan over the next couple of weeks as pilots are re-certified for the aircraft after the three month pause. The announcement yesterday of the resumption of flight operations also included new flight restrictions. This means that public demonstrations next year will be somewhat different than before with fewer low speed and low level manoeuvres. There are plans to keep the jets airworthy until 2030.

