Reinvented: shipping containers as COVID safe visitation rooms for care homes

Old shipping containers have been repurposed for many other unusual uses, not the least of which is to be converted into actual homes.

With the arrival of COVID-19, many long term care homes (LTC) across the country were forced to shut down visitors from outside who might spread the virus to their often vulnerable residents.

This created great emotional hardships for residents and families who could no longer meet.

Now, months later the restrictions are slightly relaxed, and an idea has developed for a safe solution.

Now a Manitoba construction company is providing up to 90 modified shipping containers repurposed as ‘meeting pods’. These which can be installed on the grounds of long term care homes where a resident and up to five family members can meet each outside the building.

The visitation pods are insulated and have both heat and air conditioning

The pods are disinfected after each meeting and have disinfecting UVC lighting as well. Visitors enter from outside the building on one side, while residents enter through a second door connected to the facility and covered to protect from the elements.

The provincial government is paying $17.9 million for the pods which should be ready for delivery within a few weeks.

If COVID cases increase and more protection is needed, dividers can be placed within the 13metre long units. To further protect vulnerable residents during visits, the air is drawn into the units from the care facility and exits to the outside of the unit

The only concern expressed so far is that the visitation pods will prove to be extremely popular and there may not be enough to meet the demand.

