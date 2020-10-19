Canada poised to surpass 200,000 COVID-19 cases

Canada is poised to reach 200,000 COVID-19 cases, surpassing another symbolic milestone as the country battles the second wave of the pandemic.

There have been 198,148 cases of COVID-19, including 9,760 deaths reported in Canada, the country’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said Monday.

“Though the numbers are high and continue to increase at an accelerated pace, it is important to remember that the vast majority of Canadians remain susceptible to COVID-19,” Tam said in a statement, urging Canadians to continue taking individual precautions to slow the spread of the virus.

Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase across Canada, she said.

There are 21,276 active cases across the country and the latest national-level data indicate daily averages of 2,284 new cases for the period between Oct. 10 and 16, Tam said.

About 77,000 people were tested in the same period, with 2.4 per cent testing positive, she said.

The number of people experiencing severe illness is also increasing. According to data provided by provincial and territorial health authorities, an average of 893 people with COVID-19 were being treated in Canadian hospitals each day for the period between Oct. 10 and 16, including 178 patients receiving treatment in intensive care units, Tam said.

There were an average of 20 COVID-19-related deaths reported daily during the same period, she added.

“As hospitalisations and deaths tend to lag behind increased disease activity by one to several weeks, the concern is that we have yet to see the extent of severe impacts associated with the ongoing increase in COVID-19 disease activity,” Tam said.

“As well, we are entering flu season, a time when hospitals generally see increased activity due to influenza and to other respiratory infections.”

The majority of cases are reported in Quebec and Ontario but other provinces are also seeing increases in the number of infections.

Quebec reported 1,038 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of people infected to 94,429 and 6,044 deaths.

Ontario reported 704 new cases for a total of 65,075 infections and 3,050 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Our primary goal for the pandemic response remains to minimise severe illness and deaths due to COVID-19,” Tam said.

“Public health is focussed on making the response sustainable through to the end of the pandemic while balancing the health, social and economic consequences.”

She urged Canadians to limit in-person interactions and follow public health practices, including self-isolating at home if one is experiencing any symptoms, maintaining physical distancing, wearing a face mask as appropriate and keeping up with hand, cough and surface hygiene.

Tam also urged Canadians to get their flu shot as soon as they become available.