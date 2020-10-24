Interview｜Minister discusses Anti-Racism Program and discrimination in Canada

The Liberal government highlighted 16 Quebec anti-racism projects on Friday aimed at removing systemic barriers faced by Indigenous peoples, racialized communities, and religious minorities in the country.

The projects are part of a $15-million Anti-Racism Action Program which funded 85 local, regional, and national initiatives, as well as outcomes-based activities that address racism and discrimination in all forms.

The investment includes projects that promote integration into Canadian society, intercultural and interfaith understanding as well as research initiatives to better understand the disparities and challenges faced by Indigenous peoples, racialized communities, and religious minorities.

We spoke to Bardish Chagger, federal Minister of Diversity, Inclusion, and Youth, about this investment and racism in Canada: