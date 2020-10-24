Interview｜Minister discusses Anti-Racism Program and discrimination in Canada

The Liberal government highlighted 16 Quebec anti-racism projects on Friday aimed at removing systemic barriers faced by Indigenous peoples, racialized communities, and religious minorities in the country.
The projects are part of a $15-million Anti-Racism Action Program which funded 85 local, regional, and national initiatives, as well as outcomes-based activities that address racism and discrimination in all forms.
The investment includes projects that promote integration into Canadian society, intercultural and interfaith understanding as well as research initiatives to better understand the disparities and challenges faced by Indigenous peoples, racialized communities, and religious minorities.
We spoke to Bardish Chagger, federal Minister of Diversity, Inclusion, and Youth, about this investment and racism in Canada:
Some of the projects funded by the Anti-Racism Action Program
- Strengthening Community Responses to Racism: Building Increased Social Participation of Newcomer, Racialized, and Indigenous Youth, led by EQUITAS – Centre international d’éducation aux droits humains will deliver inclusive community programs that increase social participation among newcomers, racialized groups, and Indigenous youth.
- In the Know Too (2), developed by the Black Community Resource Centre, will address gaps in access to justice in English in Quebec, which contribute to youth (particularly Black youth) disengagement in society.
- Canada Task Force on Online Antisemitism, operated by the Montreal Institute for Genocide Studies at Concordia University, will recommend ways to help social media and tech companies change their policies and develop new tech solutions to combat antisemitism, Holocaust denial, and distortion online.
