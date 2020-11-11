Research network created to safeguard national parks

The Canadian government has announced the creation of a Pan-Canadian Parks and Protected Areas Research Network. The network will to work to safeguard parks and protected areas and improve the management of them. Participants will include scientists, researchers, Indigenous knowledge holders, students and parks and protected areas specialists and managers. They will share knowledge and best practices as well as look at ways to collaborate on joint projects.

The government has allotted funding of $240,000 over three years to support the establishment of the research network. It has been launched with the Mount Royal University and the Canadian Parks Council. The council represents the interests of 14 sub-national governments and over 2,700 parks. Mount Royal University considers environmental sustainability through research, scholarship and community engagement.

Participants will engage through an online platform. They will create and offer learning opportunities which may include webinars, summits and online courses on the exchange and sharing of knowledge. The goal is to advance science, research and decisions based on evidence.