Canada moves past 300,000 COVID-19 cases

Canada’s total COVID-19 caseload has now surpassed 300,000 as cases continue to rise across most areas of the country–the exception being Atlantic Canada, which has lived in a bubble for much of the year, closing itself off to and from outside travel.

The grim milestone comes less than a month after the country reached 200,000 overall cases, on Oct. 19.

It took about four months for Canada to leap from 100,000 to 200,000, suggesting that even as some cases are being resolved, the spread is accelerating.

Today, the country’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam said Canada had now seen 302,192 COVID-19 cases countrywide, and 11,027 deaths.

Tam said that–including the 4,802 new cases reported Monday–nearly 51,000, or 17 per cent of those total cases are currently active.

Canada, she said, is at a critical juncture in the pandemic.

“Over the past seven days, there were on average 1,675 individuals with COVID-19 being treated in Canadian hospitals, including over 330 in critical care.”

She said an average of 66 deaths were being reported daily.

Last week, she predicted that daily case counts may climb to more than 10,000 by early December.

And, even as Tam presented her figures at a media briefing in Ottawa, the case count continued to grow.

By early afternoon Tuesday, it stood at 304,477 confirmed cases.

A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC’s reporting stood at 11,063.

COVID-19 in Canada The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 12:07 p.m. EST on Nov. 17, 2020: There are 304,477 confirmed cases in Canada. — Quebec: 126,054 confirmed (including 6,675 deaths, 107,326 resolved) — Ontario: 96,745 confirmed (including 3,383 deaths, 80,430 resolved) — Alberta: 40,189 confirmed (including 427 deaths, 29,731 resolved) — British Columbia: 22,994 confirmed (including 299 deaths, 16,087 resolved) — Manitoba: 11,339 confirmed (including 172 deaths, 4,156 resolved) — Saskatchewan: 5,182 confirmed (including 31 deaths, 3,223 resolved) — Nova Scotia: 1,146 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,058 resolved) — New Brunswick: 379 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 341 resolved) — Newfoundland and Labrador: 303 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 289 resolved) — Prince Edward Island: 68 confirmed (including 64 resolved) — Nunavut: 26 confirmed — Yukon: 24 confirmed (including 1 death, 22 resolved) — Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed (including 10 resolved) — Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved) — Total: 304,477 (0 presumptive, 304,477 confirmed including 11,063 deaths, 242,750 resolved) (The Canadian Press)

Caroline Colijn, an infectious disease modeller and epidemiologist with Simon Fraser University, told The Canadian Press she found the growth trajectory “worrying.”

“We’ve seen this with Europe and the U.K. and U.S., and now across Canada–the pattern is very consistent,” she said.

“This is something that can overwhelm the health-care systems in Western democracies. And it can do it very rapidly.”

Colijn told CP she projects that Canada will reach the 400,000 total case milestone by early December, if the current trajectory holds up.

Dr. Ilan Schwartz, an infectious disease expert with the University of Alberta, told CP that “widespread restrictions” are needed in order to prevent the skyrocketing spike projected by Colijn and other COVID modellers.

He said government and public health policymakers need to put forward clear, concise and aggressive measures, and continue to “emphasize that people really need to change their plans and minimize their in-person interactions.”

“Because it’s really only a matter of time — and we’re talking weeks, not months — before ICU’s become totally overwhelmed and are unable to provide even the most basic care to people,” he said.

The warnings come as health professionals and governments continue to try to find ways to slow the spread, which they fear will get worse as more and Canadians move indoors as winter sets in.

With files from CBC News, The Canadian Press (Melissa Couto Zuber)