Recyclable food trays win awards for Canadian company

Canadian company, Cascades, has launched a recycled and recyclable cardboard tray for food packaging and has won two prizes for it. The product could be a substitute for styrofoam trays which are often used in Canada to package meat and other food products.

Styrofoam, properly known as expanded polystyrene foam, is expensive and difficult to recycle and is not recyclable in most Canadian communities. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce reported that in 2012, 80 per cent of styrofoam waste in Canada ended up in landfills or waterways. That amounted to more than 6.500 tonnes. Discarded styrofoam can make its way through waterways and into the ocean.

Food industry holds competition for innovative projects

The Cascades food tray is composed of recycled fibres, mostly sourced from post-consumer sources that have been certified “Recycled” under the Forest Stewardship Council. It has a water-based coating that protects it from moisture but does not compromise the ability to recycle the cardboard. It is has been tested to make sure it can be used by automated equipment.

The food industry represented by The Quebec Food Processing Council holds competitions for innovative projects and the Cascades tray won honours in the Packaging and Technology and Productivity categories.

Cascades launched its “thermoformed cardboard tray” in September 2020. The company was established in 1964 and specializes in making products with recycled fibres. It employs 12,000 people in over 90 facilities in North America and Europe. It claims half a century of experience in recycling and ongoing efforts to deliver innovative products.

With files from CBC News.