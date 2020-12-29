Alphonso Davies wins the Conacher as Canada’s top male athlete in 2020

Alphonso Davies is the winner of this year’s Lionel Conacher Award–as The Canadian Press’s 2020 male athlete-of-the year–the second soccer player to win top honours in two days.

On Monday, Christine Sinclair, who is now the all-time leading goal scorer in international competitions–male of female–won the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as female athlete of the year.

Davies became something of an international sensation in August when he helped Bayern Munich win the UEFA Champions League trophy–becoming the first male Canadian international to win that championship.

In all, he helped Bayern win five championships, including the Bundesliga championship, the DFB Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Earlier this month, he won his second Canadian Men’s Player of the Year award in three years.

The 20-year-old Davies, who was born in a refugee camp in Ghana and moved to Canada at the age of five with his parents and now lives in Edmonton, received 35 of 67 votes by sports editors, writers, broadcasters across the country.

Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif placed second with 25 votes.

Duvernay-Tardif, who is a physician, played for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, becoming the 12th Canadian to win a Super Bowl.

In July, he opted out of the 2020 NFL season after working at a long-term term care home in his native Quebec.

Earlier this month, Davies and Duvernay-Tardif were named co-winners the 2020 Lou Marsh Trophy that honours Canada’s top athlete, male or female.

Less than a week later, Canada Soccer officials rallied behind him and Jordyn Huitema, a member of Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team, after they became the subjects of racist remarks on social media when a photo of them vacationing in Spain in August was published.

